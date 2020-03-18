Fort Smith police are investigating a reported home invasion involving an assault in front of a child.

The man said a man he knew by name around noon Sunday came through his living room window in the 100 block of South 10th Street and refused to leave when told to do so. He then hit the owner of the house in the head and started choking him, according to the incident report.

The homeowner's six-year-old daughter reportedly witnessed the entire incident and began screaming "stop, you're going to kill my dad." The homeowner's wife told police she saw the man who reportedly entered the residence choking her husband.

A wallet with keys inside and a set of keys valued at $50 were reported stolen in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where a caller may earn up to $1,000 for an anonymous tip.