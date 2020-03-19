Following is a list of updates and closures due to coronavirus. As these may have changed after our press deadlines, we advise checking with individual businesses, organizations, and groups before making plans. You can also find continuous updates as we are made aware of them at www.hsvvoice.com/topics/coronavirus.



Updates

A task force has been formed in Hot Springs with representatives from the city, county and state, as well as public safety and health officials. The group has been regularly meeting to assess the most current coronavirus (COVID-19) information and its impact on our citizens and visitors in an effort to make appropriate and timely decisions. Currently there are two confirmed cases in Garland County. It is believed both are from out of state, and self quarantined prior to diagnosis

As of March 12 the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) and the Arkansas Municipal League (ARML) encourage Arkansans to conduct their county and city business online as much as possible.



Closures and Updated Policies

• All Arkansas public schools are under a mandatory closure until March 30. For Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) information and meal plans during the closure see page 1A.

• A number of local churches have suspended their services. Please check with your local church leaders for possible closures.

• The Balboa Outreach Center has suspended all events, effective immediately, until March 31.

• CHI St. Vincent has implemented visitor limits and paused volunteer programs. Effective immediately, visitors will be limited to 2 immediate family visitors per hospitalized patient, per day. The new visitor guidelines extend beyond tighter visitation restrictions already in place due to the seasonal flu outbreak and are intended to limit the potential spread of the virus to vulnerable populations. The CHI Women’s Clinic has restricted patients to 1 guest and no children.

• Commissioner of State Lands, Tommy Land announced March 12 that the 1020 West 4th Street, 5th Floor office location will close to the general public beginning March 13, 2020. The Commissioner of State Lands Office will continue business operations but will not be accepting walk-in visitors to either office until further notice.Visit www.cosl.org, to pay delinquent taxes or request information on purchasing or paying taxes.

• The Garland County Library will be closed to the public until at least March 30th. All scheduled programs, public meetings, and community outreach will be cancelled until at least March 30. The library’s courier service will not be making deliveries and curbside pickup will not be available during this time. Due dates for all items will be extended until 1 week after the library reopens; items will be tentatively due on April 6 if the library reopens on March 30. Holds on materials will be suspended and any fines accrued by patrons during this time will be forgiven. The library’s online resources are still available. Patrons can download free ebooks and audiobooks with Libby, Overdrive’s free mobile app. All resources available through the library’s website are free to use with your Garland County Library card. Garland and Saline County residents may apply for a free digital library card, or ecard, that provides access to online resources and offerings. Ecard registration can be found at gclibrary.com/services.html. Library staff will continue to offer limited assistance to patrons via phone, email, and social media. Staff will be available to take calls for account and technical support from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. at 501-623-4161. Email the library at gcl@gclibrary.com or direct message the library on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for questions.

• Good Samaritan Society: Hot Springs Village campus has cancelled outside groups from utilizing their center at this time. Health Care – includes Skilled Nursing / Long Term Care and Post-Acute Rehabilitation and Greenwood Manor – Assisted Living are not accepting visitors at this time. Cedar Lodge-Independent Living is requesting that family and friends do not visit the center. Huckins Health and Wellness Center: Fit for Life Fitness Center will be closed for the next two weeks. Good Samaritan Outpatient Therapy will be open. We are taking extra precautions and screening everyone entering the building for temperature. We are asking that anyone with a fever or high risk of contact with someone infected not visit the facility.

• Little Rock Zoo will be closed to the public until March 30.

• McAuley Center will be closed as of 5 p.m. March 12, until further notice, per directive of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. All classes will resume upon reopening. Meals on Wheels will remain operational at this time.

• Mid-America Science Museum will be closed March 15, through Monday, March 23.

• National Park College will shift to online instruction until April 15. Technical, lab-based and health professions clinical portions of instruction that cannot be delivered online will be temporarily suspended through April 5. The College will observe spring break as scheduled, March 22 through March 28. All student services will continue normal operations, including the library and computer services lab. The NPC gymnasium and wellness center will be closed. Limited dining services will remain available in the Commons Market. Spring athletics are suspended until further notice. All campus events scheduled through April 5 are postponed

• Saline County offices such as the County and Circuit Clerks, Assessor, County Collector, etc. will remain open to the public at this time. However, Judge Arey and the other elected officials are asking the public to delay any non-urgent business for the next several weeks to decrease foot traffic and eliminate the possibility of crowding.

• Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort has closed to the public for two weeks. This includes the casino and restaurants. The horses will run with no spectators allowed.



Event Cancelations and Postponements

• AARP driving safety classes are cancelled until at least April 30.

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s free tax return preparation is suspended at McAuley Senior Center because of their closing.

• Altrusa International of Hot Springs Village, AR, Inc. has been advised by the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion that the March 18 4.0 GPA and Scholarship Luncheon has been cancelled. This cancellation affects Cutter Morning Star, Jessieville and Mountain Pine High Schools.

• Ageless Grace at the Coronado Fitness Center, scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled.

• ARDOT will be postponing the March 17, 2020, Application Seminar. ARDOT’s priority is the safety of its employees and the traveling public. This meeting will be rescheduled at a later date, still to be determined. At this time, the informational seminar planned for Tuesday, April 7, in Springdale will still occur as scheduled. If this changes, additional information will be provided.After the March information seminar is rescheduled, the application deadline (currently scheduled as May 1, 2020), may be extended to allow adequate time for the rescheduled information session and for completion of applications.

• Board Meetings, until further notice will be live-streamed from the POA conference room. Members wishing to communicate with the Board about meeting agenda items or other topics of interest are encouraged to email boardmembers@hsvpoa.org.

• Committee and subcommittee meetings of the POA ,until further notice, all will not be open to the public. As logistics allow, committee chairs may choose to live stream their meetings. Members wishing to communicate with Committees, may contact the Committee Chair by selecting their committee of interest at: https://explorethevillage.com/members/governance/committees/

• The Crush Cancer Annual Golf Sale originally scheduled for 27-28 March at the Community of Joy church in Hot Springs Village has been postponed until further notice out of the abundance of caution for what may transpire over the next couple of weeks and beyond with the Coronavirus. It will be rescheduled for later during the year.

• Evening Lions Bingo slated for March 20, was cancelled over the weekend. More information will be made available at a later date.

• The First Ever 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in downtown Hot Springs, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced.

• The HSV Symphony Guild’s March 29 performance of 242 Strings has been postponed. A new date has not been set.

• Ladies of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Card Party, scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been postponed indefinitely.

• The Saline County Library is suspending programs, events, and outreach through the end of the month.

• The Welcome Home Hot Springs Village Vietnam Veterans Day luncheon, scheduled for March 26, has been postponed. Due to coronavirus concerns Dr. Smith and his helper Jeff Meek have decided to wait until a more appropriate time to hold the luncheon. A new date has not yet been announced.