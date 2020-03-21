Special to The Commercial

Saturday

Mar 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Dallas County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.


The purpose of this project is to overlay 4.8 miles of Highway 229 between Highways 8 and 273, near Fordyce.


M & T Paving & Construction Co. Inc. of Forrest City was awarded the contract at


$1,141,044.84. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.


Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.