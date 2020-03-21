Pernod Ricard-Hiram Walker, a Fort Smith manufacturer that blends and packages spirits like Malibu Rum and Blake Shelton’s Smithworks Vodka, began making hand sanitizer this week for the Federal Emergency Management Administration to aid in the coronavirus fight.

The facility on Highway 45 in Fort Smith made 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to World Health Organization specifications this week for use in what could be considered the front lines of bacterial warfare.

“Just as we did in last year’s floods, once again we are in Fort Smith to talk about the resiliency of a state and nation illustrated by the Pernod-Ricard organization and what it’s doing to fill a very important need in our country today,” U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said Friday at Pernod-Ricard next to the first batches of the hand sanitizer.

Melissa Hanesworth, site director for the Fort Smith Pernod-Ricard facility, said a crew would make 4,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer for FEMA next week. The solution is packaged in 50-gallon plastic drums and is made using a denatured alcohol product originating in the company’s Ontario, Canada, distillery made from a recipe of “mixed grains.” The alcohol is then mixed onsite in Fort Smith with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, Hanesworth explained.

Womack said he was contacted last Sunday by Pernod-Ricard’s government relations office to seek help in quickly navigating the government regulation process that would allow them to legally make and distribute the hand sanitizer.

The “bureaucratic red tape” included approvals from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on issues such as excise taxes, distribution, and use of denatured alcohol.

Hanesworth said the process was cut from what would have been weeks to 72 hours. Womack had contacted Vice President Mike Pence’s office and was quickly contacted by one of his staffers. It turned out to be Womack’s former legislative director, Ben Cantrell. Womack said he helped usher Pernod-Ricard swiftly through the government regulatory agencies.

“Ben Cantrell knew about this place,” Womack said. “It was kind of like old home week for him. He was going to help an Arkansas company do what it wants to do to help our country in a crisis.”

Pernod-Ricard, Womack said, already had some of the products it needed at the Fort Smith facility to blend the hand sanitizer onsite. Cantrell elevated the company’s requests “in record time,” Womack said, by quickly getting it in front of Pete Navarro, the assistant to the president, and director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Womack said Perod-Ricard was not charging the government for the hand sanitizer.

The congressman hinted there would be another Fort Smith manufacturer to soon announce alternative production lines intended to assist in the efforts associated with the coronavirus pandemic. He said there was a need for “PPE,” personal protective equipment.

“This serves as an example for other manufactures to step up to the plate in the times of national crisis and answer the needs of the country, and there will be more needs,” Womack said.

Pernod-Ricard’s facilities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas were also following suit and producing hand sanitizer for FEMA with these regulation approvals.

"It's time like these that teach a lot about ourselves, about what we can do to help a troubled situation, just as we did in last year's floods," Womack said.

Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the hand sanitizer from Pernod-Ricard serves as an example of a public-private partnership with a “great corporate citizen.”

The Fort Smith facility has about 200 employees.

“Like other American manufacturers have done in the past, or in times of national crisis, we simply utilized our ability to be nimble and shift production from our normal product to making something that’s important to a public health effort,” Hanesworth said.