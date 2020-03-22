Sunday the positive test results for the coronavirus (COVID-19) jump from 118 to 165 in Arkansas across 30 counties. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it’s the largest increase in a day with 47 new cases, but it reflects the state’s largest stream of tests completed by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The increase in ADH lab capacity has increased from five to 10 tests per day two weeks ago to 139 tests on Saturday.

Hutchinson and the healthcare team expect the number of positive cases to increase alongside the increase in testing. The number of negative tests has also increased to 711. More results, both positive and negative, are returning from commercial labs.

ADH Secretary of Health, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, MD, MPh. said, “Of the 165 cases, we have 10 children, 62 adults 65 and older, and 93 adults aged 19-64.

“We have 61% female and 39% male; 18% African-American, 70% white, and 12% other.

“We’ve had 19 patients hospitalized at one point or another. We’ve had 12 people in the ICU and six have been on a ventilator at one point or another.”

Chancellor of the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) Dr. Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA said, “UAMS will start doing COVID-19 testing starting Monday. We’ll be prioritizing inpatients who need testing and healthcare workers who are suspected of being COVID-19 positive.”

Public education to increase

ADH intends to produce more public education around COVID-19 since the virus is still new. So new that Dr. Smith received a personal phone call from John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH, FACOEM and the CDC Director of the Center for Preparedness and Response the first week of Jan. 2020. The virus was first reported by the Chinese on Dec. 31, 2019.

Smith said, “At that point this virus didn’t have a name and was thought to have limited human-to human transmission. We had good communication with our federal partners from the beginning. At first we thought it was really an animal-to-human transmission. The ability of this virus to efficiently spread from one person to another was not known at that time.”

We have approximately $400,000 in federal funding set aside for a public messaging campaign to provide better information on what to look for and what to do regarding COVID-19.

Three nursing homes now infected

Smith said, “We have had a total of 44 nursing home workers and residents test positive in the three nursing homes we’re investigating at this point. The most number of cases are coming from the Briarwood Nursing Home in Little Rock. We’ve had 35 residents test positive, so far, and six staff. We’re in the process of testing all the residents and all the staff at all three nursing home facilities.”

Regarding the Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gov. Hutchinson said, “Now they’re having to work double, resource limited under really challenging circumstances.”

Smith said, “In all three cases, it was detected by a resident who tested positive. At least two of the three cases, the testing was done in the hospital but the patient hadn’t been in the hospital long enough to have acquired that in the hospital. The testing was done in the hospital but that wasn’t the source.

The spread of COVID-19, but influenza and other infectious diseases is at higher risk in such facilities. Another reason why such places have restricted access from the outside, even family members wanting to visit a loved one in a nursing home or long term care facility.

Smith said, “Anytime when people come in contact with each other, there’s potential for the spread of COVID-19. Nursing homes and long term care facilities are of particular concern because you have quite a few people together in the same area.”

In-home healthcare workers

Hospice workers, certified nursing assistants (CNA), and in-home caregivers or personal care assistants are also at risk, though it may be much lower.

Smith said, “In-home care setting, that risk is less, because there are fewer people all together, but it’s still a concern.”

Lisa Johnston, a personal care assistant in the Van Buren and Fort Smith area, said the spread of the virus bothers her because one of her patients has family who“...go out all over the place and I don’t know where all they’ve been. They could bring it home, give it to me, then I can possibly give it to one of my other patient or family.”

Although the company Johnston works for does require the CNAs and caregivers to wear gloves and scrubs while working with patients, they neither provide nor require their employees to wear any other protective protective equipment (PPE) such as masks or gowns.

If a non-ambulatory patient is incapable of getting to a drive-thru screening or off-site testing location, what are the options?

Smith said, “We need to look at the best way to do that. If someone is ill enough that they are a high priority for testing, they may need to be coming into an in-patient setting. It may be safer and more efficient to do that testing at a site where they can receive in-patient care.”

Patterson said, “We do hundreds and hundreds of online and telephonic screenings. We make arrangements to make sure those patients get tested whether they have the ability to leave home or not.”

Calling 211 in the area someone lives is another easy-to-remember way of finding out who to contact locally.

Other tested individuals may be spreading the virus due to their daily activities and not isolating themselves as advised over the past two weeks.

Smith said, “What we have recommended all along, if you suspect someone and test them, you need to treat them as if they were potentially infected. There are people who have been tested for an outpatient COVID-19 test then carried about their business as if there was nothing different. That’s not appropriate. If someone is at risk enough to test them, they need to self-quarantine until those results come back.”

Paying premiums and competition

Hutchinson said, “The federal government is asking the states to manage the supply chain and to take the lead in the procurement of personal protective equipment.”

The federal government has purchased most of the PPE. Arkansas was allotted 25% of the supplies the state requested. The procurement team said the supply is bottlenecked.

Hutchinson said, “After we exhaust that supply, we’re on our own.”

Arkansas is competing for PPE with the entire world because COVID-19 is a global pandemic as Arkansas attempts to buy a million in quantity.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday he believes the federal government should nationalize the medical supply acquisition and take over contracting and acquiring all the needed supplies.

Cuomo said, “You’re hearing from all over that the states just can’t deal with finding the supplies that they need.”

This comes two days after Cuomo said, “Supplies are a major issue. I am now asking all product providers, all companies who are in this business — we will pay a premium for these products.”

Bigger states, and countries, offering more money, increases the competition with other states to obtain PPE.

Hutchinson said, “The supply is just not sufficient domestically. We’re looking internationally and we’re looking to manufacture our own. We’re working with FEMA to release more of the strategic stockpile to Arkansas.”

When asked if Arkansas would offer premiums like New York, Hutchinson said, “Because of the demand, the price goes up.”

Dr. Patterson told Gov. Hutchinson after Arkansas made the deal for purchasing PPE, once the product got to the dock and before it was loaded onto the ship, the supplier wanted to increase the price again. The governor didn’t say if the increased price was paid or the original price.

Hutchinson said, “We talk to these suppliers and they don’t have the goods in the warehouse to ship. They have to get on their production schedule for our state to produce and ship these items. It’s a very disconcerting supply chain right now.”

Hutchinson believes there are manufacturers in Arkansas that could convert from their current product line to a new product line for PPE. Some are more ready than others, but it’s a challenge and a limited supply.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Division (ADEM) Director A.J. Gary said, “To manufacture it here, we still have to get the supplies and most of that is overseas. From the same places that manufacture the masks, that’s where they manufacture the supplies to make those masks.”

Hutchinson said, “I advocated for the administration to utilize their defense authority to manage the supply chain. It’s a matter of production, but it’s also a matter of priorities. You’re putting the burden on a company that manufactures ventilators to decide if those ventilators are going to go to New York, California or Arkansas. The same thing for respirators and all the other equipment we’re asking for.

“I’m delighted that FEMA has a role to play. I’ve talked to the CDC to help in terms of setting some of the national priorities and allocations. We don’t mind taking state responsibility. We put up $30 million to help be upfront with the procurement but now we’ve got to find the supply of that.”

Testing priorities

Smith said, “Certainly we want to prioritize our testing to high priorities groups — hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, those who are over 65 with underlying conditions who have symptoms and those identified by their physicians who have special situations with needs and priorities.”

Patterson repeated, “We really need to push individuals in the community towards hotlines, our online resources and our drive-thru screening if people are concerned. It keeps us all safer. That’s the best way we can reserve our resources at the frontline.”

Smith said, “There are a number of folks out there who want testing and have not been able to get it. They’re frustrated. We want to make testing as available as possible. There are certainly some positive cases of people who are not in our highest priority. We need to conserve our testing resources for those who are in greatest need.”

Businesses being proactive

Hutchinson reflected on a letter from Lanxess, a specialty chemical company in El Dorado, Ark. The letter from a CEO explained all the precautions in terms of screening, distancing, and deep cleaning Lanxess is taking to keep employees safe while still continuing to operate. The governor applauded their efforts, as well as the efforts of other companies who are following guidelines and directives for businesses while still manufacturing and keeping workers employed.

As a side note not mentioned in the governor’s briefing, Lanxess dealt with African Swine Flu (ASF) in the summer of 2019, which had no vaccine or medical treatment available at that time. ASF affected Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Lanxess offered U.S. swine producers what they claimed was a proven broad spectrum disinfectant and virucide known as Virkon S, claiming it’s efficacy at killing the ASF virus.

Hutchinson said, “In Pulaski County, we have high numbers here relatively speaking in reference to the state. We took aggressive action here. I think by and far, people are following that guidance. We can do better and we can do more. I don’t want to go any further than where we are right now. I want people to follow the guidance we’ve given. If we follow that guidance, we'll get out of here quicker and we won’t have to take that additional step. I don’t want to lock down Arkansas or shut down all commerce.”

Unemployment woes

Hutchinson believes the unemployed numbers in recents days are ranging somewhere between eight to 10 thousand. He believes the numbers would be higher if the system was capable of handling the massive amount of workers attempting to make claims.

Hutchinson said, “As we look at those claims, they are something we have never seen before in my lifetime in which we’ve had this kind of global economic downturn to the extent we have. Our system wasn’t designed for this. We’re trying to upgrade our systems.”

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said, “We’re going to have a maintenance period that will allow 24-7 access to the site. Those of you who had the unfortunate chance to go online this weekend saw the site go down over the weekend.”

Hutchinson will be asking the Arkansas General Assembly to approve $1.1 million of the “rainy day fund” for IT upgrades for unemployment systems to help properly handle the demand.

Preston said they have discovered ways to get around the bottleneck of linking to the federal system. He believes it will alleviate the issues and make the process go smoother.

The statewide hotline goes live Monday. The number is 1-844-908-2178 and will have people answering around the clock.

Preston reminds people to stay away from going directly to the workforce centers. The centers remain open, but employees are processing claims and do not need to be out interfacing with the public.

He reminds businesses seeking relief to visit Arkansasedc.com/covid19. That’s a resource page for all businesses and a link to the Small Business Administration for those seeking loans up to $2 million. The offices of the governor and the attorney general have put in a total of $7million. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has responded to 300 calls and emails regarding resources since last week.

Warnings of scammers and helping neighbors

Patterson stated that healthcare professionals are getting individuals who are being approached with offers of rogue tests, medications and supplies.

He said, “Unfortunately, in difficult situations, some people try to take advantage of the circumstances we are in. There is one true source of information. If somebody provides you with an offer for something that doesn’t make sense, doesn’t seem to be true, or is preying on your fears and concerns, please be wary about that.”

Patterson also wants communities to help one another and be mindful that there are many among us who are disadvantaged in responding to COVID-19. He asks that people help those in need who may not be fully aware of the situation or understand what is going on.

He said, “Think about those in your communities who are less well off; those who don’t speak English as a first language; those who may have mental illness.”

Patterson stated, “We have a wave that is coming towards us. We don’t know how high this wave will crest, how long it will take to pass, but we are preparing for that wave.”

Arkansas State Park closures

The state has closed some of the state park lodge facilities and has limited access to certain other park facilities. Visitors still have the ability to do outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking, hiking, fishing, etc.

Interpretive programs and special events are suspended until at least May 13. More information, including refunds and deposits, can be found via the COVID-19 link on the Arkansas State Park’s official site: https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/.

There is a possibility that at least one state park has had exposure to COVID-19.

Spring and some sunshine is good for you

Hutchinson said, “I’ve encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the spring to go hiking and go fishing. We can’t just isolate ourselves in our homes for this long period of time. Get out, but when you get out, follow the social distancing. You can protect yourselves and protect others and be outside.”

Smith added, “As long as people stay a distance of six feet or more from each other, the ventilation and air from outside dilutes viruses. The UV light from the sun tends to degrade [viruses]. Being outside is a good thing as long as people are not crowded together or in close contact with each other.”

Current Statistics

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, 165: ADH lab test results, 84 and Commercial lab test results, 81; Persons Under Investigation, 119; Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in guidance because of an identified risk, 517; Past PUIs with negative test results, 711: ADH lab test, 419, and Commercial lab test, 292.