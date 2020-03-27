In a time of uncertainty, people are finding it hard to distinguish fact from fiction, and a group of Fort Smith organizations are encouraging people to use the hashtag "#SupportTheFort" to inform the residents of Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Visitor's Bureau, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Downtown 64.6 gathered earlier in the week to combat misinformation and keep all information up to date.

One Facebook group, River Valley Curbside To-Go Deals, has almost 8,000 members and is full of new posts, but with information changing every minute, the local organizations want a central place for this information across social media platforms.

Many social media outlets use geo-location to show posts with the hashtags that are closest to the person searching. However, since there are several cities around the country that begin with "Fort" the Visitor's Bureau suggested using the secondary hashtag "#FortSmith" in order to better refine the information.

This is not an effort to promote anything, officials say, but rather to unite the residents and support local businesses because during this time of coronavirus quarantines, the small businesses are the ones that have to work the hardest to stay open.

The website at SupportLocal.USAToday.com has also been launched to help small businesses who are impacted by the quarantines and closures caused by COVID-19.

Created by Gannett, the parent company of USA Today and the Times Record, the site features businesses from across the country, allowing and encouraging individuals to purchase gift cards to use at the small businesses at a later date.