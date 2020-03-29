Directors Keith Lau, Lavon Morton, Robyn Dawson, and Neal Martin have called for a special meeting to be held at noon - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. 7th St. in exhibit halls A1 and A2 to consider the following:

Ordinance amending Ordinance 96-19 setting the dates, time, and location for regular meetings of the Board of Directors for the Year 2020.Ordinance suspending town hall meetings during April, May, and June 2020.

The subject meeting will be telecast live on Ustream. The link to view the meeting is available on the City of Fort Smith website http://www.fortsmithar.gov.

Although the special meeting must remain open to the public, due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, interested parties are encouraged to view the meeting via the aforementioned.

Please be aware that if you wish to attend the subject special meeting, the Fort Smith Fire Department will conduct screening of all individuals entering the meeting room. The room will be set up to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

The agenda was posted Friday afternoon. For agenda information, please contact the city clerk’s office at 784-2208.