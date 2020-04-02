During his daily press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that several state parks will only be available during the day in hopes of reducing out-of-state visitors.

After two additional deaths and 61 new cases since his last briefing, the governor decided to implement new restrictions on state parks.

Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said that 60% of Buffalo River National Park’s visitors were from out of state.

Hurst said she hopes that making Arkansas parks day-trip-only will cut down on out-of-state visitors who primarily come for overnight camping trips.

Hutchinson and Hurst both supported this plan as well as limiting parking at state parks. Many parks have parking lots which overflow onto local highways.

This new guideline will limit parking to parking lots only with gates closing when parking lots are full. Park rangers will also have the ability to issue citations to anyone parking outside the lot.

These guidelines will go into effect April 3.

Arriving a few minutes late to the meeting, Hutchinson explained that he had been on a call with Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx of the coronavirus task force.

Hutchinson shared that Pence promised that Arkansas would get the ventilators it needs when the need arises. Birx also commended Arkansas for the social distancing practices and properly flattening the curve of exposure.

As of Wednesday’s briefing, there were 584 positive cases of coronavirus and 10 coronavirus-related deaths. Of these cases, there are 56 in the hospital, 25 of which are on ventilators.

In an effort to better serve medical professionals, the state of Arkansas is partnering with Walmart and Quest Laboratories to create a drive-through testing facility in Bentonville.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston addressed the increase in unemployment claims and what that meant for Arkansas.

Preston stated that they were waiting on guidance from the federal government. He hopes that this guidance will come within the week.

Due to the high volume of questions coming in, Preston noted that they are experiencing long wait times and overload of the unemployment filing system.

According to Preston, they are adding capacity to the website in order to handle the increased usage.

Hutchinson continued to encourage people to stay at home when possible in order to continue keeping the number of cases relatively low.