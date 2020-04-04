Sales taxes collections dedicated to the construction and maintenance of Logan County’s new detention center in Paris have topped the $3.5 million mark.

The county was remitted $94,349.01 for each of the half cent taxes from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office last week, completing a quarter in which the taxes took in $303,117.99, an increase of 4 percent over the first quarter of 2019.

It is the second highest total for a quarter.

Approved overwhelmingly by voters in July of 2016, the tax took effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

One of the half cent taxes is repealed after the debt incurred to build the detention center has been retired.

The county sold $12.1 million in bonds to build the 100-bed jail.