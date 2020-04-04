The outdoors has allowed Next Step Homeless Services and St. John’s Episcopal Church to continue to provide services to the homeless and impoverished in Fort Smith during the coronavirus outbreak.

Next Step has used the church parking lot just across North B Street from its headquarters as a staging ground for its services, including case work, basic hygiene and two meals a day. The nonprofit as of Thursday had served about 500 people using the makeshift setup, said Director Sharon Chapman.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation, but it’s the best we can do and still serve them at this time,” Chapman said. Next Step on average serves more than 1,000 homeless and impoverished people each year.

On Friday, there were more than 275,000 United States cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19. Arkansas on Friday had 704 confirmed cases from the virus.

Dwayne Bush, who at lunchtime on Thursday ate a cheeseburger in the parking lot, said he has seen the virus slow down life for the homeless population. The virus has prompted shelter-in-place orders in most of the states and in Arkansas has led to the closures and scale-backs of many service industries.

Of the people served through Next Step since the beginning of March, 110 are brand new to services through the nonprofit, said Chapman.

“It seems like people are slower getting around,” said Bush, who came to Fort Smith from Russellville.

Chapman said homeless shelters in Fort Smith, such as Hope Campus and Salvation Army, have responded to the virus through quarantine, which prohibits guests from entering the facilities and showering. Because of this, she and others at Next Step felt the need to “amp up” their services.

“The one thing we did not want to do is close our doors, because we serve a lot of people who don’t necessarily turn to other people for service who are on the street,” Chapman said.

This need combined with the need to practice social distancing outside the Next Step headquarters is what led Chapman to reach out to the church. Next Step and St. John’s had previously partnered in other areas as well.

Next Step in their efforts to use the parking lot obtained four tents from the White Tent Co. They’ve also set up tables and chairs in the open when weather permits.

“Since we are no longer having public worship and not using the parking lot, it became a very natural place to set up tents,” said St. John’s Father Michael Lager. “The clients know the area, so they’re comfortable.”

Chapman said Next Step will provide services as long as they “have healthy staff.”

“It’s become a natural extension of what we believe our faith to be about,” Lager said. “We love God as we love our neighbor. Just because someone is homeless doesn’t mean they’re not our neighbor.”