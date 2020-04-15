Tim Justice and his family outran the coronavirus ― or rather, state restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic ― by only about 48 hours.

Justice and his wife, two daughters and three sons moved in an RV from Fort Smith to Clovis, N.M. on March 21 ― two days before the New Mexico governor announced plans for a shelter-in-place order effective March 24.

They had originally planned to move for a chance to rebuild their lives around out-of-state family in May but accelerated their timeline by two months out of concern that shelter-in-place orders and possibly even travel restrictions implemented in response to the outbreak would eliminate that possibility.

While the order doesn’t prohibit permanent moves like theirs, Justice believes it would have significantly complicated their situation. He believes if they hadn’t gone ahead with it, they might be waiting years for their next chance.

“It made sense to us that we would either have to move then, or we would find ourselves broke,” Justice said.

A tall figure with long hair and spectacles, Justice gives a prophetic first impression usually betrayed by his personable demeanor and sense of humor. He and his family lived in a small house in a working-class neighborhood not far from Martin Luther King Park and Truong Son Asian grocery store.

Before the move, Justice was an outspoken member of the Poor People’s Campaign and frequented civically-minded events throughout the city. He attended Central Christian Church with his family on Sundays. And he enjoyed long runs in Creekmore Park.

“We miss Fort Smith. We miss a lot of stuff about the community,” he said.

While he definitely appreciated and enjoyed parts of the city, Justice still called Fort Smith ― which had a per capita income of $25,014 from 2014-18, according to the U.S. Census Bureau ― a place where “you can survive, but you can’t do much beyond that.” He had just launched an IT consulting startup after quitting his job at Sykes call center. His wife worked at Burger King and his daughter worked at Malco.

The emergence of COVID-19 in Arkansas led to restrictions on the service industry and business closures that scaled Justice’s family income down to six hours his wife worked at Burger King. His IT jobs disappeared in coincidence with the social distancing recommendations in the state. Rent of more than $700 a month plus utilities stared down their lack of household income.

It was clear to Justice that he and his family had to act quickly if they were going to move.

“The first week everything came down, things were changing so rapidly that it was literally changing four times a day,” he remembered.

Justice in a March 20 interview told the Times Record the pandemic had accelerated his plans. He simply said he and his family planned to move into an RV park but didn’t say where it would be.

He said he didn’t want anyone to panic or try to talk them out of it because they firmly believed they needed to make the move.

“I thought of those in the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, and the hard decisions they would have to make. I realized this was a decision we had to make, and we had to make it soon,” Justice said in an April 3 Facebook post.

On March 22, Justice announced on Facebook that he and his family had moved to Clovis. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on March 23 handed down the shelter-in-place order, which has largely restricted Justice and his family to their RV and the space nearby.

Justice said he and his family quarantined themselves for 14 days after moving because they had come from out of state. But the shelter-in-place mandate has mostly kept him and his family to activities they would have already been limited to during their first 14 days in their new home, like going to the grocery store.

“We walk everywhere" to get necessities, he said.

But on the other hand, living expenses in the RV are less than half what they were spending at their home in Fort Smith, Justice said. He said on Saturday that his girls were expected to move out of the RV and live with his older daughters, which would give Justice, his wife and boys more space.

Once the pandemic is over, Justice plans to look for work in Amarillo, Santa Fe or Albuquerque. For now, the IT jobs haven’t rolled in as he would like, but he still has a handful.

"I’m considered an essential worker,“ he said.

As he waits for restrictions to be lifted, Justice has been live streaming Facebook videos of himself giving updates on his family’s life in New Mexico and playing his guitar. In the videos, he also reflects on life before and during the outbreak, which have been captured in journal entries with titles like “Until the day we can hug again.”

Justice said it has taken “a little bit of time” for his family to settle in Clovis, especially with the shelter-in-place order. But he and the rest of his family still believe the move was necessary.

“We closed a chapter in our lives, not without bitter tears for the abruptness of it all,” he said in his Facebook post. “There will be a day when we will hug again. When we will shake hands again and run together. And I promise you, friendships will not be taken for granted. Until that time, know that I pray for each and every person our lives have touched, and hope that you will weather this storm in hope and comfort.”