Fort Smith local fights cemetery abuse for 16 years

Rose Lawn-Holy Cross and Forest Park cemeteries have been at the center of controversy for people with loved ones buried there for many years. One Fort Smith man continues a fight to improve the appearance of the land and stop mistreatment of burial sites.

Robert Mackenzie has been making it his mission to make sure that these cemeteries are well preserved and presentable since his mother’s death in 2004. Mackenzie said he began noticing that some of the burial sites had large ruts dug into them from the backhoes used for digging graves and also large piles of dirt left on the cemetery grounds.

At both Holy Cross and Forest Park, owners had been dumping grave dirt on the property. Typically grave dirt is spread out or taken to another location for dumping, but neither seemed to be the case at these cemeteries. This included brush and fallen limbs being left in piles on cemetery grounds.

Over a three-year period, Mackenzie said he battled the cemetery owner over the conditions that the graves were left in. Throughout the years, Mackenzie gained support from other members of the community and worked together to gather a petition so that something could be done.

Finally, in 2007 the Arkansas Cemetery Board in Little Rock made the cemetery owners appear in a hearing.

“The Cemetery Board acted pretty swiftly on them and voted unanimously that their practices were to stop,” said Mackezie.

The Cemetery Board fined the owners, but in lieu of that fine ordered them to purchase a vehicle that wouldn’t harm the ground as their excuse was that the ground was always too wet.

After this hearing, everything seemed to go back to normal. That was, until 2018 when Mackenzie began noticing problems arising again.

The return of the poor state of the cemeteries coincided with the Cemetery Board disbanding and some of their duties being taken over by the Arkansas Insurance Department. Mackenzie said he then turned to them for help, but to no avail. Last September, the department sent someone to investigate the cemeteries and Mackenzie said he showed them around. After that day, he has not heard back from the investigator, he told the Times Record.

Mackenzie noted the investigator informed him that Forest Park was for sale and he also believed that Rose Lawn-Holy Cross was for sale as well.

These days, Mackenzie said, the cemeteries are owned by one man and managed by another. Rose Lawn-Holy Cross and Forest Park are both owned by Tommy Fowler and managed by Paul Gregory. Neither Fowler nor Gregory were available for comment.

Mackenzie said that he had been told that the reasoning behind their short-staffed crew was the change in the way funerals are being handled.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, 48% of America’s dead are being cremated as of 2019. This change in burials may leave cemeteries without the funds to take care of their land as there is no money coming in from the burials themselves. Mackenzie said that this doesn’t excuse the fact that this was happening 15 years ago when the statistics were different.

As of this past week, it seemed that Forest Park was in worse shape than Rose Lawn-Holy Cross. Rose Lawn was, in most areas, properly mowed. There was still evidence of vehicles leaving tracks on established graves, but it seemed that more attention was being paid to that cemetery.

Forest Park had overgrown grass surrounding established graves as well as fallen limbs covering a few headstones. Forest Park also had dangerous areas along its roads where vehicles could be damaged from large holes in the ground as well as one area that is filled with loose bricks and trash.

Mackenzie has spent many years trying to change the direction of the cemeteries. He said he hopes that the public will take notice so that he can have extra help in his mission.