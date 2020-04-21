Compiled from information submitted by church pastors and representatives



Faith Lutheran Church - Senior Pastor Bob Benke

Faith Lutheran Church had an online service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday on YouTube.

In physical attendance were the elder/reader Chris Trimble, Pastor Bob Benke, organist Sharon Martin, sound technician Bob Bartnett, Mary Benke, Karen Bartnett and Head Elder David Olson along with Marth Olson for the Altar Guild.

Following the service those present met in the Fellowship Hall to have the Lord’s Supper. It was served in disposable packaging. From noon to 1 p.m. members were invited to drive through either of the 2 porticos at the church. Benke offered the Order of Confession and Absolution on the driver’s side of the car. The elder held the tray for the people to receive their pre-packaged elements. The assistant accepted canned goods and clothing parishioners donated as a special offering from the passenger side of the car. Pastor Tom Bartzsch was the pastor at the other station. Over 100 received communion. Pastors wore face masks and gloves and took every precaution prescribed.

“The technology has been a great blessing to our members,” said Benke. “Those who do not have access to the Internet and/or YouTube can have the sermons mailed to them.”



Holy Trinity Episcopal - Rev. Neil Kaminski, rector

Holy Trinity has been videoing its services since March 22 when churches closed due to COVID-19. Rev. Neil Kaminski, rector of Holy Trinity stated, “Perhaps the biggest impact I have felt from COVID-19 is how profoundly connected we are to one another, and that impact is felt primarily in the absence of things we are used to sharing like shaking hands or exchanging a hug.”

The video comes on live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Our Easter service has had 355 views, which is amazing. We are pleased that people who are not members are watching our services.

The music for the Easter service included Dick Jorgensen, trumpet, playing the prelude, “Jesus Christ is Risen, Alleluia,” and the postlude “Maestoso.” Music Director and Organist is Ellen Nagode. Greg Nagode, tenor, sang, “He is Alive.” The Morning Prayer liturgy was followed and Fr. Kaminski gave the homily.



Mountainside United Methodist Church - Senior Pastor Douglas Walker

Mountainside UMC had a great Easter. They began the day holding communion service in a drive-thru format. A trio of singers offered praise music, from the appropriate distance, to those in their vehicles as they drove through. Those attending were very appreciative of the opportunity to not only receive Holy Communion, but they were able to see a few of their Mountainside family in the process.

The church has continued to broadcast services via Facebook Live. The services have continued to be in the sanctuary, which gives those watching a sense of normalcy. While people enjoy the continued service broadcasts, they, like everyone else, are ready to resume in-person services. Blessings, and stay safe!



Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church - Father Bill Elser

The 2020 Easter Triduum at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, although quite different, was celebrated with spirit, joy and passion through a variety of social media tools. Some liturgies (services) were recorded “Live” by parishioner, Bill Lefler, while others were pre-recorded through the skills and technology of HSV resident, Larry Wilson.