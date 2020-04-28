NORMAN, Okla. — Massive hail, hurricane-force winds and a few tornadoes are possible Tuesday in parts of the Southern Plains, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said widespread severe thunderstorms were expected in parts of eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas and western Arkansas.

Along with the tornado risk, forecasters warned that baseball-sized hail and wind gusts of 65 mph or greater were possible.

Tulsa and the Fort Smith area are among the places at greatest risk of severe weather Tuesday, forecasters said.