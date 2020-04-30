"Safer at home" isn't necessarily true for everyone. Studies have shown domestic violence rates have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving announced its commitment to providing essential, no-cost moves to victims of abusive living situations through certified shelters. This new program is just the latest way the company is working to help those in need during this unprecedented time and comes as domestic violence reports are on the rise during shelter-in-place mandates.

“As a purpose driven, socially conscious organization we continue to look for ways to be of help in our communities – particularly to those who feel powerless in unhealthy home situations,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and President of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. “We want to do what we can to support anyone living in a dangerous environment, especially during these unprecedented times. We’ve made our resources available to assist those who face circumstances of domestic violence and are looking for a safe way out.”

Anyone experiencing domestic violence who wants to request the no-cost move offer should first contact the police and/or the local domestic violence-prevention shelter. A certified domestic violence shelter will need to approve requests for the move to ensure that the victim is supported throughout the entire transition. The shelter would also coordinate with local law enforcement, as needed, for the safety of the victim and the assisting College HUNKS team. Once qualifications for the free move are confirmed, the approving shelter should reach out via email to NationalAccounts@CHHJ.com to request the move assistance. Nick Friedman will personally monitor incoming emails in order to follow up with the local franchise owners and help coordinate logistics.

“For many of us, COVID-19’s stay-at-home orders have presented inconveniences. But for those facing violence in their homes, staying home is unthinkable,” said Friedman. “We want to help. College HUNKS is here to extend a helping hand to those affected by domestic abuse through use of our trucks and labor at no cost. I remembered reading about other moving companies doing things like this in the past, and that inspired us to leverage our 130 franchises and thousands of trucks and HUNKS around the country to help.

It’s our hope that once the health crisis passes, those who survived domestic crisis will have an opportunity to heal in a safe, new space"

This is just one way the company is committed to giving back during this time. Trucks are also being used to move COVID-19 testing supplies and other medical equipment, relocating beds and goods from one hospital to another, and delivering water to healthcare workers.

The company’s long-standing partnership with Feeding Children Everywhere also provides for two nutritious meals for children in need for every job performed. With schools now closed, many children don’t have access to necessary nutrition, so this partnership has never been more important than it is right now.