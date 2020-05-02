Editor’s note: The Democrat will run a variation of this story for through May 27. To have a cemetery included email the information to news@boonevilledemocrat.com

Every May cemeteries in south Logan County are decorated with coordinated mass decorations added to gravesites on a given weekend.

The weekends are often accompanied by board or committee meetings and soliciting an annual donation for upkeep of the site where one’s loved ones are interned.

As with almost every facet of life, the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has altered or altogether postponed a lot of those plans.

The following is a current list of adjustments made to cemeteries as reported to the Democrat

• Decoration at Carolan Cemetery will be held, but will be accomplished with social distancing, according to organizers.

You may visit the grave site of your loved ones any time between now and May 10, and can leave donations for care of the cemetery in the donation boxes at the cemetery. Boxes will be checked often.

For those who prefer mailing donations please make payable to Carolan Cemetery and mail to either: Mary Ann Preston 1070 Earl Prairie Road Booneville, AR 72927 or to Bill Campbell at 2312 Earl Prairie Road, Booneville, AR 72927.

For deposits please make at First Western Bank in Booneville account 0256568406, and mail to 80 W. Main St. Booneville, AR 72927.

• Decoration at Ellington Cemetery on Elkins Road in Magazine is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, at 2 p.m. but due to the pandemic there will be no committee reports or service at the pavilion.

Donations to the perpetual trust fund or the maintenance fund may be sent to Ellington Cemetery, P.O. Box 383, Magazine, AR 72943. Donations are the only source for upkeep of the cemetery.

• Evans cemetery in Magazine will have a clean up day Saturday morning on May 2. Cemetery decoration will be Sunday, May 10.

Donations for cemetery maintenance can be made to the cemetery account at First Western Bank or by calling 479-206-0045.

• Decoration at Bluff View Cemetery in Reveille Valley on May 3 has been canceled for this year

• Bud Davis Cemetery in Grayson will be hosting Decoration Day on May 3. Due to social distancing there will not be any formal services.