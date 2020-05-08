A task force focused on the reopening of businesses in Greenwood was created recently and a local business poll was taken that shows optimism about an economic rebound.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow, anticipating guidance and relaxation of restrictions from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, tapped members of the city’s Economic Development Committee to serve in the group. State Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson was also picked for his hands-on experience and medical knowledge about the coronavirus COVID-19.

The group set goals of informing the business community as new guidance and rules come down from state government, promoting the fact that businesses were reopening and reassuring customers that with proper precautions it was OK to participate in commerce again.

A preliminary survey was sent out to gauge the attitudes, condition and needs of area businesses, a news release from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce states. It was learned that many businesses had been "negatively" or "very negatively" affected by the shutdowns resulting from the crisis. However, the vast majority were "optimistic" or "very optimistic" that business would rebound and get back to normal.

Business owners indicated they intend to increase their own marketing efforts and what they needed was good information about resources available to them to help with promoting business.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce states it has attempted to get accurate and up- to-date information about restrictions, regulations, and the progress of new guidance to the businesses through email, social media and direct contact. The chamber also states they have tried to make sure that businesses had the latest knowledge about resources available on the state and federal levels.

The Reopening Greenwood for Business Task Force members decided to promote the idea of reopening for business with a series of signs and banners for businesses that announce their reopening and to make the announcement for the town as a whole.

The signs and banners are being distributed as each phase of reopening occurs. A series of videos is being produced to run on social media platforms locally that promote the idea of going back into businesses and the help customers feel comfortable visiting local businesses again.

Members of the task force have located sources for some of the products that businesses will be needing to meet the sanitation requirements they face as they reopen.

According to release, business owners have also indicated they are excited to have the opportunity to get back to work and in early conversations have expressed gratitude that the mayor and the task force are trying to help improve the process.

Task force members include Kinslow; Stanhope Wilkinson, president of Farmers Bank; Dr. Lee Johnson; Michael Lejong of MAHG Architects; Theresa Burtchett of Osborn Insurance; Brandon Goldsmith, Ph.D., of BCG Creative Solutions; John Ciesla, superintendent of Greenwood Schools; and Bob Purvis, executive director of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.