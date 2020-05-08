Putting others before himself, Graydon, owner of Lil Ds BBQ, has served essential workers and those who have been impacted by COVD-19 for over two months.

Inside a small building stands a great big heart of selfless workers catering to the needs of those in their community.

Pastor Daryl Graydon, of Wabbaseka, charitable work is shining brighter than ever in the Pine Bluff community, as he has been providing free meals amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Putting others before himself, Graydon, owner of Lil Ds BBQ, has served essential workers and those who have been impacted by COVD-19 for over two months.

From barbeque chicken dinners to smoked polish sausages, Graydon said he wanted to be a blessing to others.

“During the times that we are in with this COVID-19, I know a lot of people are suffering and going through right now,” said Graydon. “I wanted to give back.”

Lil Ds BBQ, located at 412 E Harding Ave, opened in April of 2019 and has already made a staple in the community with their charitable donations.

Since March, Graydon said they have feed the general public, Pine Bluff city officials, city leaders, medical staff, educators and those who had to seek unemployment due to layoffs, mandated closures or furloughs such as beauticians and barbers.

As Graydon grills over 100 pounds of meat a day, his dedicated staff runs and operates the kitchen complimenting the main dish with delicious sides such as french-fries, coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad, as they serve the essential workers who drive up to pick-up their food during the giveaway period.

Approximately 600 free meals have been given out so far but Graydon says he is no way near finished.

He wants to feed the senior class of 2020 and he will be traveling back to his home town next week to feed the community.

“There was a bad storm in Wabbaseka my staff and I are going to go down there and serve the community free polish sausage dinners,” said Graydon.

Graydon gives praises to his family who supports his endeavors and encourages him along the way.

Graydon finds support and strength in his wife Yvette. Together they have five children and two grandchildren with two on the way.

Graydon’s exemplary community service and cooking is generational.

John Graydon Sr., Graydon’s father, passed away in 2010.

Just wanting to follow in his dad’s footsteps, Graydon states God allowed him to take those steps even further.

“My dad was a barber but he never owned a barbershop. I was blessed to have one in Wabbaseka. My dad was a preacher, but he never pastored. I was blessed to pastor a church,” said Graydon. “My dad barbequed but he never had restaurant.”

You could say cooking runs in Graydon’s blood because not only was his dad a grill master, but according to Graydon, his grandmother and his mother were great cooks, also.

“I was encouraged and motivated to cook by my mother, Rosie,” said Graydon.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many without jobs and wondering how they’ll take care of their families.

With the opportunity to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic, Graydon said Lil Ds BBQ will continue to feed in several communities in the near future.