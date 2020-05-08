The Southeast Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, via Zoom.

The agenda includes the financial statement, abatement and demolition of General Studies North and South, the report from SEARK President Steven Bloomberg and a combined 2020 Calendar Year Spring/Fall Commencement in December, according to a news release.

SEARK is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. Campus facilities are currently closed, however, instruction and student support services continue to operate remotely and online, according to the release. Details: 870-543-5900.