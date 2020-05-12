Hot Springs Village Police Department answer a number of calls involving noise in the past week.



April 29

A couple asked that their daughter be placed on the “do not admit” list after she arrived at their Garland County home in the Village between 10-10:30 p.m. April 28, and kept honking the horn until the couple and the woman’s son, who was already at the home, came out to remove her from the vehicle. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, the complainants said. She began to scream in the house and get out of control to the point where she had to be physically restrained. Her son drove her back to Mountain Pine, and the grandfather, who had followed, gave him a ride back to the Village.

A warning citation was placed on a GMC pickup parked with a Champion boat at Balboa boat ramp around 11:37 a.m. April 26, after police and the compliance division could find neither a permit or day pass.

A Villager called police when his key would not work on the basement door, but he discovered he initially was using an old key.

An officer went to an Opala Lane home after a 911 hangup call at 11:45 p.m. The resident said it was an accidental call.



April 30

The fire department and a police officer responded around 12:34 p.m. to a South Pego Way home, where firemen tended to a fire in the carport.

Police investigated a complaint of verbal harassment on Badalona Circle.

After a noise complaint at 11:23 p.m., an officer spoke to an Arias Way resident about the Garland County noise ordinance. She said she would keep the music down the rest of the night.



May 1

An officer accompanied Saline County Sheriff’s Department deputies to a Sierra Lane home at 4:27 a.m., standing by while the officers spoke with the homeowner.

After a dropped Sirius help line call, an officer went to an Alicante Place home, where the resident said she accidentally hit the button.

An officer helped a Teleno Lane resident retrieve a blind dog that had crawled into a culvert underneath the driveway at 1:51 p.m.

The fire department and an officer want to Emanuel Drive, after a report of boys starting a fire near a creek. The officer was dispatched at 9:02 p.m. Boys were not immediately located.



May 2

Two cars collided on Sur de Curso Way at 12:33 p.m. The drivers had conflicting stories, and the cars had been moved, so fault could not be determined. Damage: $2,000 and $1,500

Two dogs walking in DeSoto Boulevard near Carmona Road at 12:03 p.m. had no collar or tags, and were taken to the animal shelter.

An officer wrote 2 warning policy violation notices for no boat sticker or day pass on Balboa beach after 3 p.m. He then walked along the beach telling users about the governor’s orders of social distancing at 6 feet.

An Arias Way resident was warned around 3:43 p.m. that if police had to return and saw her yelling at neighbors doing yard work. or with a loud radio, she would be cited for the appropriate violations, including disorderly conduct and violating the Garland County noise ordinance. She was apparently agitated at the condition of her neighbor’s yard.

A Santona Way resident was warned of the Garland County noise ordinance around 8:15 p.m.

After a Grandilla Way 911 hangup call, police spoke to several residents, but could find no one needing assistance or who said they had called.

An officer told a couple around 9:40 p.m. they could not park on the Coronado Center helicopter landing pad.

Police went to a verbal disturbance at a Village home in Garland County and told two people they could not be yelling and cursing at 10:32 p.m.



May 3

An officer told Gava Lane residents to keep the music down at 12:35 a.m.

After a report of a disturbance at a Village home in Garland County at 1:38 a.m., 2 men and a woman said they have been a little loud, but had not been fighting.

A vehicle knocked down a Jalisco Circle mailbox. A broken white vehicle mirror cover was found at the scene.

A large dog bit a dachshund in the Tomino Way area at around 1 p.m. May 2. The owner took the doxie to a vet, where it was treated and bandaged. The owner of the large dog said it was current on its shots.

A vehicle parked on Granada boat ramp received a boat violation ticket. around 4:40 p.m.

An officer moved a snake from a Mesero Way deck.

A 4-wheeler was reportedly running along the Lake Maria dam at 7:30 p.m.