OKLAHOMA CITY — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has risen by 120, but no new deaths were Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are 4,852 confirmed cases and at least 278 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the department, an increase from 4,732 cases reported Tuesday.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

The state remains on track to continue reopening on Friday with the reopening of bars and the resumption of funerals and weddings, under a plan announced in late April by Gov. Kevin Stitt.