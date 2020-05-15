Arkansas County

Black Label Salon LLC was incorporated by Britney Selig, 910 N. Buerkle St., Stuttgart, May 8.

The Light Live LLC was incorporated by W. Cade Bethea, 2020 Hemme Road, Stuttgart, May 8.

West Main Lodge LLC was incorporated by Jennifer Leeann Lambert, 500 W. Main St., Gillett, May 5.

Bradley County

Xotic Beauty LLC was incorporated by Charnekwa Patton, 1419 Jackson Loop, Warren, May 7.

Cleveland County

Morrison Innovations LLC was incorporated by Dave Morrison, 17650 U.S. 63, Rison, May 4.

Pipe Yard LLC was incorporated by Timothy Miller, 17470 U.S. 79, Kingsland, May 6.

Desha County

Expressive Printz By Delana LLC was incorporated by Delana Reddick, 318 W. Farmer St., Dumas, May 9.

Drew County

Majestic Pediatric & Adolescent Acute Care Co. was incorporated by Nicole Garth, 5201 Highway 138, Winchester, May 5.

B&E Services LLC was incorporated by Kevin Berryman, 119 Berry Lane, Monticello, May 6.

Bud Todd Poultry LLC was incorporated by Thomas Todd, 1878 Florence Road, Monticello, May 5.

Jhmi LLC was incorporated by Jared McCain, 149 Elm Ct., Monticello, May 6.

Origin Funds Discovery LLC was incorporated by Patricia Mays, 2435 Highway 425 N, Monticello, May 4.

Woodlands & Wildlife LLC was incorporated by Kerry Hartness, 548 Campground Road, Monticello, May 4.

Grant County

Anchors Custom Woodworks LLC was incorporated by Jonathan Stewart, 713 Reynolds St., Sheridan, May 8.

Reeves Holdings LLC was incorporated by Bryson Reeves, 286 Houpt Road, Traskwood, May 7.

Jefferson County

Arktide Inc. was incorporated by Michael Motes, 4 Jefferson Place, Pine Bluff, May 9.

Tommy Brooks Auto Inc. was incorporated by Monte Murray, 2500 W. 48 Ave., Pine Bluff, May 5.

Anmol1995 LLC was incorporated by Jyoti Gaba, 133 Grizzly Bear Drive, Pine Bluff, May 7.

Asphalt Doctor LLC was incorporated by Dickie Stanley, 12304 Dollarway Road, White Hall, May 8.

Barfield Rental Properties LLC was incorporated by Travis Barefield, 226 Beatrice Lane, White Hall, May 5.

Hendricks Plumbing LLC was incorporated by Kerry Joe Hendricks, 404 Garden Oaks Drive, White Hall, May 9.

Holistic Fitness LLC was incorporated by Darren Young, 9606 Middle Warren Road, Pine Bluff, May 8.

Horton Vocations LLC was incorporated by Kalan Giovonni C. Horton, 2701 W. 37th Ave., Pine Bluff, May 4.

K&N Car Audio LLC was incorporated by Robert Lee Washington Jr., 2709 E. 10th Ave., Pine Bluff, May 4.

Kourtney Smith Ministries LLC was incorporated by Kourtney Smith, 6401 S. Hazel St., #406, Pine Bluff, May 8.

Nelson’s Premium Tire LLC was incorporated by Terrance Nelson, 6904 Oxford Drive, White Hall, May 8.

S&S Publishing & Consulting LLC was incorporated by Sederick Charles Rice, 1609 W. 16th Ave., Pine Bluff, May 5.

The Johnson’s Homestore LLC was incorporated by Hunter Johnson, 2915 Market St., Pine Bluff, May 7.