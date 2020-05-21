Staying indoors has largely contributed to the types of charges filed in Sebastian County during the COVID-19 pandemic, one official says.

Sebastian County Circuit Court has seen an influx of domestic assault reports but a decrease of burglaries since the pandemic began, said Court Administrator Raquel Harvey. The charges, she said, are strongly associated with area residents’ behavior during the pandemic — they’ve spent more time with their families and partners and less time out and about.

As of Friday, these offenses were still at the levels they have been throughout the pandemic.

United States cities including New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C. have seen an uptick in domestic violence reports during the pandemic. Some countries like France have seen a 30% increase in reports, according to USA Today.

While the number of cases in Sebastian County have risen, the number of reports taken in the region generally haven’t. Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center Director Penni Burns said the number of reports they’ve taken have remained relatively the same since before the pandemic started. None of the alleged victims making the reports to her said anything about the pandemic affecting their situations, she said.

“We can’t ask specifically, ‘Has it increased due to COVID-19?’ We’re not allowed to screen like that. If they don’t qualify for our shelter services, we don’t want to be deemed discriminatory,” said Burns.

Fort Smith police from March 1 to April 18 took 77 aggravated assault reports, up only two from those taken in that time period the year before. Aggravated assault in Arkansas is included in a handful of assault charges that encompass domestic violence including second- and third-degree battery.

Burns said the number of assault charges filed in circuit court could be tied back to protective orders filed with the prosecutor’s office — a more direct path to the charges than through her or the Police Department. She said alleged victims could find out about this avenue of service through their own research as opposed to the hotlines operated through the Crisis Center.

The prosecutor’s office since Jan. 1 has assisted in filing 61 protective orders, an increase from the 52 filed in the same time period in 2019.

“This would be a 17% increase, which is not insignificant,” said Prosecutor Dan Shue.

While the Crisis Center hasn’t experienced a spike in assault reports during the pandemic, they did see a lull in these kind of reports at the beginning, Burns said.

“Maybe they thought they were sick that they were going to get turned away, or they were going to find out that they were sick, or if they were sick, they didn’t want to spread it, so they stayed home in a violent situation,” Burns said. “Until we get more data, we’re not going to know whether violence increased or decreased, or if reporting increased or decreased.”

Anyone experiencing domestic violence in the Fort Smith region may call the Crisis Intervention Center at 1-800-359-0056.