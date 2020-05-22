The Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series has been postponed until 2021.

64.6 Downtown made the announcement Thursday morning that the series which was originally scheduled for July through September at the Riverfront Amphitheater will be held instead next summer.

“In this time of uncertainty, our community’s health, safety and well-being remain 64.6 Downtown’s top priority,” a news release states. “Based on the unpredictability of the COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to postpone the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series to summer 2021.”

This decision did not come easily, the release adds, as it impacts many people in the community, including artists, partners, sponsors and volunteers, in addition to the hundreds of friends, families and neighbors who anticipated enjoying free Levitt AMP concerts at the Riverfront Amphitheater this summer.

The coordinators say they look forward to a “reimagined experience” for next summer with the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series that supports the Levitt Foundations mission of building community through music.

64.6 Downtown is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Arkansas businessman and entrepreneur Steve Clark. 64.6 Downtown was created to act as a catalyst for economic development in downtown Fort Smith through creative place-making, events, property development and art with inspiring and engaging partners.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that “empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.” In 2020, over 600 free Levitt concerts were planned in 28 towns and cities, all featuring a rich array of music genres and high caliber talent. Learn more at levitt.org.