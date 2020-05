National Weather Service surveyors are investigating a report of a tornado late Monday afternoon in Sequoyah County.

NWS Tulsa Meteorologist Joe Sellers said a tornado was reported around 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday in the Gore area. He also said a tornado possibly touched down around Sallisaw during the line of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

There is also wind damage one mile west of Rye Hill Road in Fort Smith, Sellers said.

This is a developing story.