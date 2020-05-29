The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and Thursday, June 25. Both meetings will be held via conference call.

For information to attend the conference call click https://portal.arkansas.gov/agency/department-of-corrections-1/the-parole-board/

The board will meet to deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 24, in the office of the Chairman John Felts, located at 105 W. Capitol, Suite 500, at Little Rock. Pursuant to state law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 17. Pursuant to state law, victim input is privileged and those meetings are closed to the public.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the Parole Board can be found on the website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: Arkansas.gov website.