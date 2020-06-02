The Fort Smith Museum of History reopened on Tuesday to members only as the museum operates with restricted hours.

Opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, the museum at 320 Rogers Ave. will remain closed on Sunday and Monday with a full opening date for the general public to be announced.

Per the state of Arkansas directives, restrictions, requirements, and recommendations for opening phasing:

· Masks will be required for entry and will be required as face coverings by visitors during their visit inside the museum.

· Groups must be 10 or less at this time.

· Social distancing measures will be in place.

· Other necessary directional signs will be posted and staff will be happy to help you with any of your questions or concerns.

The traditional ice cream menu will not be available at the soda fountain counter at this time, a news release adds.

For questions about current membership, call 479-783-7841, email info@fortsmithmuseum.com or visit fortsmithmuseum.org.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Fort Smith Museum of History is our No. 1 priority," the release adds. "We are very excited to see our members and, when the time is right, our local and regional visitors, and tourists from across the country. As a private, nonprofit organization, The Fort Smith Museum of History will abide by state requirements for phased opening. We will resume full operations by providing updates on our website and social media channels and will share the information with you all in the media by email."

Established in 1910, the museum’s exhibits illustrate the contributions of Fort Smith's citizens to the cultural, political, and economic development of the area. The museum is housed in the 1906 Atkinson-Williams Warehouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.