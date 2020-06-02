Kathryn Elizabeth Cole from Pine Bluff graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., on May 22. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general science and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign.

Cole completed four years of academic, physical, and professional military training, according to a news release.

At the academy, Cole was a member of the Navy Women’s Rugby Team and the Navy Women’s Swim and Dive Team. She was also the 11th Company training sergeant, conduct sergeant, squad leader, and third battalion conduct and aptitude officer.

A graduate of St. Cecilia Academy at Nashville, Tenn., she is the daughter of Mike Cole and Susan Cole.