The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith announced recently that long-time financial aid professional Karen Jeffers will oversee the Department of Financial Aid and Veterans Benefits at UAFS. Jeffers will lead a staff of nine financial aid professionals serving nearly 6,500 students. Each year the UAFS Department of Financial Aid administers more than $53 million in financial aid and scholarships to UAFS students while ensuring compliance with federal, state and institutional guidelines.

Jeffers has spent two decades serving students in financial aid offices across the region, most recently as the director of financial aid and scholarships at Tulsa Community College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she oversaw strategic direction and daily operations of the department, which provided more than $60 million to TCC students annually. Earlier in her career, Jeffers served as the assistant director of financial aid at UAFS, making her return as director a homecoming of sorts.

“My first professional job was at Westark College back in 2000,” shared Jeffers. “I was a recent college graduate, had just moved to Arkansas, and was a newlywed and new mom. I found a passion and excitement for education that I never knew existed, and that has shaped my professional career.”

“I am so excited to be back at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith, serving the Lion family as we embark on a new normal,” she said, energized and optimistic. “As I look around campus today, there has been tremendous growth with the addition of more student housing, an expanded Boreham Library and several other beautiful buildings that I can’t wait to explore.”

In a department where flexibility and adaptability are essential, Jeffers has shown dedication to providing students with positive experiences throughout her career while striving to identify processes that can be improved to that same end.

“I strive always to serve students, guiding them through complicated processes, reducing financial hurdles and helping them achieve success,” Jeffers said. “Without financial aid many students would not be able to attend college. My goal is to engage with students, staff and faculty to develop creative ways to improve the student experience with the financial aid office, whether in person, online through self-service or in a digital setting.”

Lee Krehbiel, vice chancellor for student affairs at UAFS, expressed excitement about Jeffers’ potential contributions in partnering with other departments on campus to make the complex financial aid process smoother for students and working with a team to better utilize all of the university’s aid and scholarships to foster student success.

Jeffers is a past president and active member of the Oklahoma Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and a past board member of the Southwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, where she served as the Oklahoma state president. In addition to her work at TCC, Jeffers served as director of financial aid at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Okla., from 2007-2011 and assistant director of financial aid at UAFS from 2000-2007.

Jeffers earned her Bachelor of Science in agriculture business management at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona in 1997 and her Associate of Science in agriculture business management from Bakersfield College in 1994.

Arkansas Tech University Spring 2020 Dean’s List

The following students from the Times Record coverage area were named to the spring 2020 Arkansas Tech University Dean’s List:

ALMA — Jennifer Leigh Barnett, Jaina Elizabeth Bauer, Sydney Alexander Blackwell (4.0), Tanner Austyn Bright, Elizabeth Grace Bullard, Jason Garrett Davis (4.0), Allison Marie Freeman, Emma Catherine Garretson (4.0), Abigail Mariah House, Alexander David Key, Amanda Melissa O'Neal (4.0), Taylon Luree Payne (4.0), Nathan Ryan Plummer (4.0), Kandy Marie Robbins (4.0), Kyle Jacob Sentell (4.0), Cory Robert Smith (4.0), Madison Ruth Terry (4.0), Sophia Grace Thomasson (4.0), Bailey Brianne Tyler (4.0), Valerie Michelle Williams, Arianna Kae Woodard, Shae Lyndsy Woodard (4.0);

ALTUS — Breanna Gail Hatchett (4.0), Logan John Wilbanks;

ATKINS — Baylee Lane Bowden, Hayden Rex Bowden (4.0), Benjamin James Brixey, Cora Mackenzie Carpenter Tanner (4.0), Madisyn LeeAnn Chance, Trey Allan Davis (4.0), Buck Walker Fleming (4.0), Kristen Lynn Gipson (4.0), Robert Wesley Gipson (4.0), Bo Austin Hamilton, Breanna Faith Hegeman (4.0), Stephanie Kay Hummer (4.0), Lacie Jade LaJoie (4.0), Megan Michelle Lazenby, Kyleigh Charlynn Leavell (4.0), Kyle Leon Luningham, Audrey Lynne Markle (4.0), Abigail Marie Molitor (4.0), Piper Grace Orio-Dettling (4.0), Victoria Grace Pack (4.0), Alexis Rene Rehm (4.0), Savana Kayte Rhinehart, Kali Rose Scott, Brendalyn Gail Shockley, Haylie Dawn Van Dusen, Sydney Leigh Webb (4.0), Rachel Marie White, Kelsey Aleena Wiggins (4.0);

BARLING — Aubree Rochelle Russell (4.0), Destiny Rain Thomas (4.0);

BONANZA — Emily Nicole Slavens (4.0);

BONNERDALE — Kale Ethan Tilley;

BOONEVILLE — Elizabeth Joyce Baker (4.0), Charlie Jan Bolyard, Tara LeeAnne Espinoza, Cayne Elizabeth Ford (4.0), Haley Hunter Dale Gray, Madison Jade Jones, Justin Mathew Moore, Austin Lane Rankin, Lauren Blake Ryan, Michael Victor Stewart, Jessica Kay Tanner, Dalton Lee Tatum (4.0);

BRANCH — Brayden Leo Rainwater, Brooke Marie Rainwater (4.0);

CENTRAL CITY — Krystal Marie Green, Angel Keohacksa (4.0);

CHARLESTON — Lauren Elizabeth Anderson, Callie Renee Cox (4.0), Journi Nicole Goforth, Sarah Marie Gosnell, Logan Andrew Hice, Hunter James Kengla, Mary-Ashley Jade Qualls, Samantha Gaylene Rendon, Susan Teague, Heather Dawn White (4.0), Joshua Allen Zimmer;

DYER — Mary Kate Fisher;

FORT SMITH — Joshua Vanhnavong Akasyvonh, Jordan Wesley Alexander, Richa Grace Bailey, Easton Eugene Barrett, Alec William Bruce, Addison Claire Bush, Zachary Cole Cagle (4.0), Tyler Michael Castaneda, Alexa V. Chapin (4.0), Andrew Riley Clark, Krystina Alyssa Counts (4.0), Tyler Scott Cropsey (4.0), Isaac Brody Deaver, Aja Keon Ford, Addison Pamela Graham (4.0), Stacy R. Greenfield (4.0), Kathryn Alexandra Gushing, Haven Elizabeth Haneline, Shianne Nicole Honeycutt, Jacob Matthew Honeyman (4.0), Simon Walker Jones, Mark Anthony Kuykendall, Lauren Elizabeth LeRoy (4.0), Emily Belle Maestri, Katherine Olivia Mann (4.0), Scott Andrew Nevenhoven (4.0), Sean Patrick Ottman, Joanna Ratliff Sanchez, Ashley Faith Reeves (4.0), Samuel E. Schleiff, Corey Ray Schmidt, Jessica Nicole Seiter (4.0), Jacob Ryan Short, Kevin Wayne Smith, Zachary Keith Stephens (4.0), Emily Bell Stone, Kaile Shayne Thompson (4.0), Sophie Elizabeth Vargas (4.0), Karlee Elizabeth Wagnon, Jacob Tyler Webb, Anna Catherine Williams, Richey Charles Williams, Noelle Paige Wilson (4.0), Carl Steven Wood, Christopher Scott Woodland;

GREENWOOD — Aubrey Eliza Barnes, Brooklyn Leann Barton, Kaila Shay Cartwright, Addison Ann Devane, Mariah Lorraine Hamilton (4.0), Andrew Scott Hinsch, Shelby Lynn Horne, Abbey Nicole Ivey (4.0), Gannon Dean Keddie, Trey Marlin Keddie, Christopher Tyler Kennon (4.0), Sarah Jo Lasiter (4.0), Aubri Danielle McEver (4.0), Paul Jewell Mickey, Garrett Andrew Plummer Napier, Madilyn Rae Plotts, Jessica Kaylin Reed, Kyle Douglas Russell (4.0), Sarah Nicole Snodgrass (4.0), Thad Robert Stancil, Briannah Rose Gavrielle Stiefel, Haylee Marie Williams (4.0), Caleb Spencer Young;

HACKETT — Dalton Phillip Erwin, Cheyenne Lyn Massey, Brienna Logan McBride (4.0), Hope Elizabeth Thomas (4.0), Taylor Anne Turner;

HARTFORD — Sara Elizabeth Jackson (4.0);

HOWE, OKLA. — Jalei Delaine Oglesby (4.0);

LAVACA — Heather Jo Cates (4.0), Leilaunee Renee Cooper, David Lee Crabtree, Rachel Elizabeth Gipson, Mitchell Ray Hendren (4.0), Allison Elizabeth Taylor, Bryan James Thompson, Haedden Kole Vereecke (4.0);

MAGAZINE — Aubrie Mahala Davis, Molly Jill Haney (4.0), Ryan Alan Hatcher, Madison Abigail Loyd, Reagan Brooke Pickartz (4.0), Ami Renee Roberts, Kaitlynn Brooke Ryan (4.0);

MENA — Trey Matthew Brown (4.0), Bailey Marie Bunch (4.0), Jarrett Heath Clibrey, Makenzie Lyn Goss, Bridgette Leighanne Magness, Allie Mackenzie Sessler, Charissa Elizabeth Ann Nicole Shelly, Ansley Nicole Simmons, Hudson Isaac Ulmer (4.0), Rachel Lee Wallace;

OZARK — Ty Daniel Archer, Olivia Reese Battles, Felicia Danielle Burns (4.0), Zoe RaeAnne Cameron, Tonya Lynette Deal, Madison Michelle Farmer, Randy R. Gunter, Amanda Leigh Hammers (4.0), Logan Riley Harden (4.0), Austin David Hicks, Shayla Elizabeth Hofmann (4.0), Chelsea Raelynn Howe (4.0), Haylee Nikkole Hurst, Christena Lynn Joy, Kenley Donelle Keith (4.0), Felicia Megan Lane (4.0), Kaleb Wayne McAnally, Jacob Colton McChristian (4.0), Brandon Todd Melton (4.0), Sierra Autumn Millsap, Lauren Alevia Nagel, Nathan Christopher Olson, Denise Danielle Ontman (4.0), Britt Casey Opfer, Martha Elizabeth Pippin, Kelsie Jade Richard (4.0), Rachel Renee Robertson (4.0), Christopher Elijah Smith (4.0), Sean Evan Stamm (4.0), Brianna Faye Dianne Thompson, Wesley Dane Timmerman, Justin Lee Tolbert (4.0), Shaylee Renee Williams;

PARIS — Kaylor Leigh Braswell (4.0), Cristi Lee Butte, Sean Patrick Chambers (4.0), Charles William Conkin (4.0), Luke Henry Hertlein, Joni Elizabeth Inman (4.0), Toby Christian Inman, Morgan Denise Johnson, Rondney Nouqhu Lo (4.0), Jascinda Raylene Meister, Hannah Lynn Needham (4.0), Colton Raice Neumeier, AnnaBeth Kate Robertson (4.0), Emmy Lane Schluterman (4.0), Kyrsten Layne Seigrist (4.0), Starlene LaNea' Sharp-Lozeau, McKayla Nicole Whitley, Sarah Joy Whitman;

ROLAND, OKLA. — Kassidy Noelle Hemphill;

RUDY — Teagan L. Marks;

SCRANTON — Bennett James Ashlock (4.0), Katlyn Paige Galla (4.0), Elijah Anthony King, Alanna Lois Koch, Cameron Paige Kremer (4.0), Valerie Thao Nguyen (4.0), Luke Wesley Shelton, Lisa R. Snow, Taylor Beth Tebben (4.0), Shelby Lynn Thomas (4.0), Rachael Nadine Wigley;

ROLAND, OKLA. — Kassidy Noelle Hemphill;

SUBIACO — Allen Keith Bazyk, Timothy Joseph Constantino (4.0), Rebecca Jane Hatcher (4.0), Sheyanne Lee Hatcher, Samuel Cole Horn, Amanda Jane Kremers, Alyssa Rayanne Phillips (4.0), Annie Kathryn Schluterman, Candis Brynn Simmons (4.0);

VAN BUREN — Garreth Dow Atwell (4.0), Justin Lee Baggett (4.0), Trevor James Burns, Tasia CeAnn Cagle (4.0), Sidnee Lee Carter, Samantha Alyssa Chick (4.0), Tina Maria Christiansen (4.0), Ashley Marie Clay (4.0), D'Aundra Patrick Clay (4.0), Zachary Andrew Cope (4.0), Kara Ann Dickens, Makayla Leigh Goines, Bayleigh Danae Grebe, Dalton Camp Hall, Amber Leigh Hampton, Jessica Dawn Hightower (4.0), Seth David Humphrey (4.0), Makayla Lyn Jones (4.0), Marissa Leigh Lawrence (4.0), Megan Elizabeth McGinnis (4.0), Jayden Isaiah Mendez, Editha Mora (4.0), Jaynie Marie Nonnemacher, Caitlin Marie Perry, Greta Rose Rutherford, Ashton Maree Sangster (4.0), Allison Deann Spears (4.0), Victoria Rose Tanksley (4.0), Piper Neely Turner, Manuel Junior Valente (4.0), John Brick Wasson;

WALDRON — Mackinzie Lynne Callahan, Brook Lashay Custer, Stevie Ray Duncan, Emily Arin Haga (4.0), Jessica Lee Hattabaugh, Cole Tilman Huddleston, Brody Keaton Jones, Ethan Daniel Jones (4.0), Nikkita Denise Marshall, Vicky Yesenia Mendez (4.0), Chee Mitch Moua (4.0), KaSee Moua (4.0), Melissa Ann Riedel, Dylan Keith Self, Nathan Andrew Sims, Tori Danielle Staggs.

Arkansas Tech University at Ozark Spring 2020 Chancellor’s List, Honor Roll

The following students from the Times Record coverage area were named to the spring 2020 Arkansas Tech University at Ozark Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll:

ALIX — Makenna Turner, River Zolliecoffer (4.0);

ALMA — Jessica Anders (4.0), Tiffani Baltz (4.0), Tammy Brammer (4.0), Jacey Cooper (4.0), Joseph Cooper, Melissa Cutsinger (4.0), Dena Dutton, Kelsey Elliott (4.0), Emme Folkerts, Daletha Lovett, Terri Lumpkin (4.0), Joshua Myers, Kristi Quinalty (4.0), Elizabeth Ray, Loren Rhoads (4.0), Lonnie Robins, Nickole Shelton, Jennifer Victory (4.0), Sabrina White (4.0), Charley Wilbourn (4.0);

ALTUS — Alexander Breshears, Alisha Combs (4.0), Piper Farris, Amanda Fisher (4.0), Dustin Freeman (4.0), Karla Hufford (4.0), John Mitchell (4.0), Jessica Rogers (4.0), Crystal Wright (4.0), Emily Zolliecoffer (4.0);

ATKINS — Hannah Duvall (4.0), Darren Pool (4.0);

BARLING — Stephen Becker (4.0), Donald Burchett, Xylena Nichols (4.0), Niki Williams (4.0);

BOONEVILLE — Ashley Adair (4.0), Monica Adair, Skylar Black, Katie Carter (4.0), Brett Cates, Tyler Catlett (4.0), Charity Davis, Jessica Dodgen (4.0), Kassandra English, Lacey Fleming (4.0), Mariah Frost (4.0), Katylin Gillaspy, Tyler Hall, Shaeleigh Horner-Sullivan, Erin Merrill, Marcus Nichols, Brooklyn Phillips (4.0), Brandi Stafford, Wes Swint, Charles Wharton (4.0), KC Woods (4.0);

BRANCH — Andrew Goff, Samuel Hobbs, Jennifer Miranda (4.0), Marjorie Wilson (4.0);

CECIL — Lily Moua, Kristian Scott;

CEDARVILLE — Alana Arntfield (4.0), Justin Mankins;

CHARLESTON — Marvin Berry, Taylor Gray, Nickolle Karns (4.0), Kendal Park (4.0), Trae Pierson (4.0), Morgan Reed, Nicole Robertson (4.0), Patrick Russell, Lillian Shaw, Laney Taggart, Emily Verkamp (4.0), Brandon Walthall, Mason Wisdom;

CHESTER — Logan Hutchison, Morgan Jones, Alyssa Moore (4.0);

COAL HILL — Dylan Collier (4.0), Jeremy Fortenberry;

DELAWARE — James Mashek (4.0); Amanda Simpson (4.0);

DYER — Shawn Sutphin;

FORT SMITH — Amber Acord, Annika Alston (4.0), Caitlyn Baughman, Ashley Brooks, Ashley Brown, Khadija Childs (4.0), Hailee Combs, Emily Daniel (4.0), Amanda Dobbins, Mireya Echeverria (4.0), Mellonie Ellis (4.0), Tyler English (4.0), Mary Fernandez, Eric Flores (4.0), Hayley Grier, Jerry Hays, Ashley Holden (4.0), Gabriela Ibarra (4.0), Amber Kirkendoll (4.0), Cody Lane, Lauren Leatherwood, Jeakeline Linares (4.0), Yazmin Martinez-Diaz (4.0), Steven Mayo, Taylor Mixon, Sonia Mohan (4.0), Taylor Naegle (4.0), Caitlin Owen (4.0), Shayla Palmer, Lyndsey Pickens (4.0), Daphne Ridenour (4.0), Anthony Sheppard (4.0), Marissa Stockard (4.0), Austin Thomas, Alec Ulmschneider, S'Jonathan Vance (4.0), Enjoli Vaughn, Melissa Wessels (4.0);

GREENWOOD — Crystal Dollarhyde, Alayna Lopez (4.0), Amy Russell, Allyce Shibley (4.0), Jackie Tung (4.0), Sommer White, ShyAnn Yandell (4.0);

HACKETT — Kevin Alvarez, Joshua Crowe (4.0), Maryah Hartsfield;

HAGARVILLE — Baylee Harmon, Katlin Harmon;

HARTMAN — Courtney Beale (4.0), Hailey Harnar, Josie Morrow (4.0), Nicole Pannell (4.0), Haley Smithee (4.0), Chelsea Xiong;

LAVACA — Misshel Alvarado (4.0), Thea Ballinger, Matthew Caples (4.0), Michael Schaefer;

MANSFIELD — Quincy Gragg (4.0);

MENA — Samantha Baker;

MOUNTAINBURG — Madelyn Beasley, Malcolm Bruton, Tammy Flanary, Mary Ross (4.0), Lindsey Shepherd;

MULBERRY — Therrell Johnson (4.0), Dustin Marvin, Connie McCormick (4.0), Sarah Skolarski, Mark Standifer (4.0);

NATURAL DAM — Sarah Swaim (4.0);

NEW BLAINE — Trulla Brewer;

OZARK — Alyssa Aday (4.0), Jodie Allred (4.0), Domica Arnold (4.0), Deana Avlos (4.0), Kayla Barnett, Rodney Bartlett (4.0), Synthia Bartlett (4.0), Anna Bentley, Angelina Bird (4.0), Sabrina Bowman, Lydia Bugg (4.0), Laura Cagle (4.0), Caleb Campbell, Zachary Campbell (4.0), Peggy Carter (4.0), Sarah Childers (4.0), Kristin Clayborn, Lisa Cooper (4.0), Michelle Daily (4.0), Meleah Detherage, Shantel Durham (4.0), Scottie Ellison (4.0), Aundrea Griffith (4.0), Bridget Gunter, Justin Harden (4.0), Robert Harden (4.0), Kailen Harris, Colin Hayes, Susan Heuton, Karen Hillard, Garrett Hodges, Hailey Housdan, Kimberlyn Jones (4.0), Cameron Keech (4.0), Matthew Kesterson, Hanna King, Lauren Lane, Megan Martin (4.0), Jacob McGill (4.0), Amber Meister, Maxwell Miller, Franklin Montoya, Danielle Moore (4.0), Faith Noyes (4.0), Madison Orrick (4.0), Ivan Parker-Diaz (4.0), Cody Patterson (4.0), Andrew Powers (4.0), Kimberly Quaile (4.0), Torsten Radke (4.0), Mary Ross, Richard Schoe (4.0), Ashley Selby, Megan Silva, Shawn Teague, Christy Tilley, Alex Vang (4.0), Brittanie Vierra (4.0), David Waits (4.0), Matthew Warnock (4.0), Dallas Weathers, David Wilhelm, Jason Williams (4.0), Riley Williams, Sarah Womack (4.0), Lauren Yasin, Carmen Zamorano (4.0);

PARIS — Tyler Atchison, Haylie Barham (4.0), Allyson Canada (4.0), Savannah Carter, Devan Cruse (4.0), Kaylyn Dyer, Rebecca Elsken, Rebecca Garner, Joe Green, Kenzey Green (4.0), Ashley Harris, Alexis Hatcher (4.0), Joseph Huck, Macey Hurt, Alexys Lee, Bryson Lewis (4.0), Alex Lovelace (4.0), Zachary Marry, Makensy Mitchell, Debra Pack, Daina Schubarth, Whitley Stewart (4.0), Angel Stinnett (4.0), Ashtan Swanson, Raece Trusty;

PETTIGREW — Benjiman Park;

RATCLIFF — Kayla Austin, Amber Brown, Michael Haney, Savannah Nye (4.0), Katherine Patterson (4.0);

ROLAND — Chelsey Nichols (4.0);

RUDY — Liezl Freeman (4.0), Harlie Hightower, Gunner Medrano (4.0);

SCRANTON — Amber Fox (4.0), Mikayla Haneline, Crystal Hann, Tieyshia Holt (4.0), Nita Roper (4.0), Lesley Shelton;

SUBIACO — Devon Forst, Joyce Martines (4.0), Kristen Stehle (4.0);

VAN BUREN — Susan Alger, Gilberto Anaya Hernandez (4.0), Odilon Arista (4.0), Kenley Berry (4.0), Katherine Blackwell (4.0), Jessica Chambers (4.0), Zhein Comer, Haley Davis, Heathrynn Dominguez (4.0), Tiffany Douglas (4.0), Christina Harris (4.0), David Harris (4.0), Christopher Haywood (4.0), Derek Hyso, Susan Jarvis (4.0), Ciara King, Alfredo Maravilla, Hannah McClung (4.0), Shilah Miller (4.0), Jaime Mills (4.0), Viviana Nunez, Katie Ortiz (4.0), Sheila Overby (4.0), Stephanie Parnell, Madeline Ramsey, John Ridenoure (4.0), Clara Skinner, Paigeriana Skinner (4.0), Garrett Steadham (4.0), Justin Stephens, Allen Tabarez, Arely Villanueva (4.0);

WALDRON — Andy Chang, Kaitlin Keener, Andrea Sims (4.0), Padee Vue (4.0);

WEST FORK — Samantha McCann.