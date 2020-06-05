Thursday, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) and the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce announced a $1 million grant from The Gene Haas Foundation for the expansion of the PEAK Innovation Center.

The PEAK Innovation Center is an effort to prepare high school students for the workforce or a better foundation for a degree in the career field of their choice.

Notable attendees on Thursday included Congressman Steve Womack and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin along with the entire board of education.

Chamber President Tim Allen opened the event with a brief background of the PEAK Innovation Center. Over three years ago, Fort Smith decided to change the trajectory of education to better prepare students for life after high school. Two years ago, residents of Fort Smith approved the first millage increase in over 30 years in order to fund the Vision 2023 improvement program for FSPS.

Allen called this initiative “broaden(ing) the pipeline” to the workforce.

President of Phillips Corporation and Haas Factory Outlet Michael Garner called this grant “a win for my state.”

Garner is responsible for 12 states around the southeast and mid-atlantic of America, but originally hails from Arkansas.

This grant is to expand the machining lab in the PEAK Innovation Center, which will be named the “Gene Haas Computer Integrated Machining Lab.” The purpose of this lab is to focus on advanced mechanical jobs and provide a good career path for students.

Chancellor of University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (UAFS) Terisa Riley spoke to the preparedness this center, and specifically this new, expanded lab will provide students with hands-on experience. Riley also commented on the capacity of this center to strengthen the community of the River Valley.

Since the building in which the PEAK Innovation Center is to be housed was donated by the Hutchinson family, Griffin spoke to the point that FSPS is “standing on the shoulders of giants.” He also stated that students will now be able to stand among those giants after they receive training from this center.

Griffin went on to express the ability for students to build on their training in high school in order to enter the workforce or seek a degree. He also believes that this center will reduce pigeon-holing of kids to enter a particular career path.

The final speaker at Thurday’s event was Womack. He specifically said that this new lab “ain’t your grandaddy’s shop class.”

Womack firmly believes that there is not a problem that a job cannot fix and this center with a lab geared towards machining is meant to provide a qualified work force.