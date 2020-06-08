HYPE Communities Inc., a local youth services program, is hosting a Dreamers Poetry Competition and invites children of all ages from the community to participate.

The topic of each poem should be “Making Dreams Reality.” Cash prizes are: 1st place - $100; 2nd place - $25; and 3rd place - $25. Submissions will be accepted via email at mooret6470@gmail.com through July 2. Winners will be announced July 4, according to a news release.

The Dreamers Poetry Competition is a lead into the Get HYPE Campaign which will feature Purposeful Mondays throughout July with virtual motivational sessions for youth featuring presenters including: Ryan Watley, Tavante Calhoun, Cory Walker and Christian Westbrook.

The program will also host a Youth Power Hour on Wednesdays throughout July where the project will highlight outstanding youth equipped to empower their peers, according to the release.

HYPE Communities Inc. has offered free mentorship services to area youth since 2012. It is an outreach ministry of College Heights Church of Christ and operates as a local nonprofit organization.

Details: Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.