Kevin Harris is the new county agent for urban stormwater at the Jefferson County Extension Service.

In this position, Harris will provide training to county and city employees, assist in the development of permit reporting, and work with the public to educate people on water quality protection, according to a news release.

Prior to joining the Extension office, Harris worked as a 4-H Extension Educator with The Ohio State University Extension. In his role, he provided leadership for 1,200 4-H members, 170 adult volunteer advisors, and annually taught more than 700 teen drivers the importance of safe driving habits in the 4-H CARTEENS educational program.

Harris has conducted educational programs in schools, conducted after school programs, trained 4-H volunteers, and provided leadership to 4-H and Extension committees. Also, Harris has presented his work at local and national conferences. In addition, Harris has worked for the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Fort Valley State University Cooperative Extension Service. Harris brings a total of 12 years of experience into his new role to Jefferson County, according to the release.

Harris grew up on a farm in Barney, Georgia. He earned his master’s degree in agriculture and Extension education from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Fort Valley State University. Harris and his wife, Karleah Harris, Ph.D, have two sons (Kyle and Kris).

The Jefferson County Extension Service has provided stormwater education in Jefferson County, Pine Bluff and White Hall for more than a decade and frequently hosts clean ups and calls for artists to paint stormdrains with educational messages. For details on stormwater pollution prevention, visit www.uaex.edu/stormwater or follow the Jefferson County stormwater program on Facebook or Instagram.

Details: Kevin Harris, 870-534-1033; klharris@uaex.edu or https://www.facebook.com/SoutheastArkansasStormwater/ or uaex.edu/Jefferson.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.