Henry Kalkbrenner

Henry “Hank” Francis Kalkbrenner, 76, of Pine Bluff, crossed the finish line of Life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Hank was born December 26, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska to Harriet Belle Johnson and Harry Eugene Kalkbrenner. After his father’s return from the Pacific after WWII, the family moved back to Pine Bluff in 1946. Hank graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1962. Soon after graduation, he went to work for the Cotton Belt/Southern Pacific Railroad in Pine Bluff, retiring in 2001 after serving as General Foreman in Pine Bluff and later Kansas City, Missouri after the Union Pacific merger. Hank married Joyce Marie Bolin in Sherrill, Arkansas on July 2, 1965. Joyce passed away after 50 years of marriage in 2016.

Hank enjoyed being part of the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was active in his church at White Hall United Methodist Church, the VFW Auxiliary, the Arkansas MOPAR Cruisers, and Friendship Auto Club. His passion was taking his cars and trucks to shows and races.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Lona Riet Kelley.

Survivors include his sons, Henry Mark (Sally) Kalkbrenner of Benton and Kevin Bolin “Rudy” (Amy) Kalkbrenner of White Hall; daughter, Ann Marie (Paul) Phillips of Oldsmar, Florida; grandchildren, Kayla (Will) Hardage, Elisabethe Kalkbrenner, Matthew Kalkbrenner, Michael Kalkbrenner, Caleb Kalkbrenner, Joseph Phillips and Reilly Phillips; great-grandchildren, Henry and Harry Hardage; sister, Pam Reed of Pine Bluff; and brother, Fred E. Kalkbrenner of Pine Bluff.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Robinson and Fuller in White Hall with Reverend Allen Crum officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Robinson and Fuller.

Memorials may be made to White Hall United Methodist Church, PO Box 20880, White Hall, Arkansas 71602 or Camp Tanako, 4301 State Hwy 290, Hot Springs, AR 71913. Online register: www.RFWhiteHall.com.

James Hoover

James L. “Ronnie” Hoover, age 81, of Woodlawn went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born August 28, 1938 in Monticello to the late James Ralph Hoover and Evia Lee Catherine Phillips. On December 11, 1959 he married the love of his life Bettie Jo Carter Hoover, who passed away on April 21, 2014 after 54 years of marriage. He attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he studied forestry. He was a long-time member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Calmer. He retired from International Paper after 44 years of service as an instrument electrician. He loved spending time with his family, and his greatest joy was his grandson David. He was also preceded in death by his brother Raymond Hoover and nephew, Ben Hughes. Mr. Hoover will always be remembered for his big heart.

He is survived by his daughter Vickie Hoover Busick, grandson, David Busick (Taylor Evans), nieces, Gigi Taylor (Greg), Candy Hamilton, Teresa Johnson (Kevin), great- nieces and nephews, Craig Hamilton, Caylee Culberson, Presley Johnson, Vance Johnson and Seth Culberson. He is also survived by his extended family, Tom and Jeanie Brown and Sarah Brown (Brady Boston), sister-in-law Kay Carter (Dewayne Bonds), and a special friend, Barbara Watts.

Per Mr. Hoover’s request services will be for the family only. Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Rison (870) 325-6216. Sign online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.

Mary McDowell

Mary Brown McDowell 96, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and resided in New Orleans for many years until she returned to Pine Bluff in 1992.

She was the beloved wife of the late Gus McDowell and the daughter of the late Willie Brown and Lucinda Matthews Brown.

She leaves to cherish her memory son- Alvin (Lolita) McDowell, five daughters-Karen A. McDowell (M.C.) Cox, Rose Benita McDowell Foster, Joy McDowell Thomas, Etta McDowell (A.J.) Rose and Veronica McDowell McDaniels. 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 10:00AM-11:00AM at CWFH Chapel, funeral services to follow at 11:00AM-12:00PM. Burial at Cypress Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid18, CDC, State and Federal mandates have been issued. We ask all in attendance to adhere to the social distancing, masks and other guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Online register: christianwayfh.com.

John Ward

John William Ward, 83, of White Hall, Arkansas, passed away June 7, 2020. Born May 2, 1937, in Dumas, Arkansas, the son of the late L.L. and Annie Mae Ward. His parents and wife, Virginia Helen Ward and a son John Allen (Pete) Ward preceded him in death.

John was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Watson Chapel, Arkansas, and served as pastor at Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church. He has served in the United States Air Force as Airman 3rd class.

Survivors are a son, Bret Alan Ward of White Hall, Arkansas, and three daughters, Diane Via of White Hall, Arkansas, Judy Kay Brown of Morrilton, Arkansas, and Christy Ward of White Hall, Arkansas, one brother, Royce C. Ward of Maumelle, Arkansas, and two sisters, Helen Morgan of Dumas, Arkansas, and Phoebe Ann Hewitt of California, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Graveside services were 11:00 Am Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hopedale Cemetery with Rev. Julius Carter officiating and burial following. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR. Memorials may be made to Renewal Ranch, 75 Lake Dr., Houston, AR, 72070. Please sign online guestbook www.griffinfh.com.