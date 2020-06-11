Sebastian County court officials expect to more than double their Veterans Treatment Court caseload following a grant they have recently received.

Officials on Monday announced the court was awarded a $1.9 million grant to expand the outreach of the court. They are expected to serve an additional 125 veterans without Veterans Association benefits over the next five years, according to a news release from presiding Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor.

The grant will go into effect at the end of July, Tabor said.

There are an estimated 20,000 military veterans in Sebastian County, and another 10,000 estimated to live in adjoining Crawford County, who are eligible for veterans benefits. About 100,000 military veterans are estimated to be in the west central and northwest Arkansas regions, according to Sebastian County Veterans Services.

Sebastian County Veterans Court was previously unable to service veterans who had been convicted of felonies but didn’t have VA benefits. Tabor estimated roughly 50% of veterans who come through the Sebastian County criminal justice system don’t have VA benefits and would have to pay out of pocket to participate in Veterans Court.

Veterans could be ineligible for VA benefits for a number of reasons, including enlistment in the National Guard or reserves, exceeding income requirements and other-than-honorable discharges.

"They’re people who have served us, but because of the eligibility requirements, they couldn’t come into court," he said.

Tabor said conversations about the need for Veterans Court to be available to veterans without VA benefits led to the application for and eventually reception of the grant. It was secured after court officials worked closely with University of Arkansas School of Social Work professors, said Northwest Arkansas Veterans Court Mentor Program Director Aaron DeCelle.

Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center will provide treatment for the veterans without VA benefits in the program, Tabor said.

While he is happy Veterans Court received the grant, Tabor anticipates challenges associated with the growth of the court. One such challenge he anticipates will be in Sebastian County Veterans Court’s mentorship program, which requires veterans outside the criminal justice system to come alongside those in the system. They volunteer to assist in things like childcare, transportation and building rapport with the participants as they complete their program requirements, DeCelle said.

Veterans Court in July 2019 had three veterans enrolled as mentors in the program.

"With this grant increasing in size, the need is even greater," Tabor said.

Veterans interested in mentoring Sebastian County Veterans Court participants may call the Specialty Court Office at (479) 784-1507. Those with a criminal record are not automatically disqualified from mentorship.