First Baptist Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., resumed worship in its sanctuary and the community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the message will be on the subject, “What Will the Last Days Look Like?” based on the words of Jesus in Mark 13. It is a message of discernment and encouragement, according to the release.

First Baptist is observing guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in order to protect the health of attendees. This guidance is posted at the entries to the church. Masks are available at the entrances for those who do not bring their own.

Details: www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live or www.fbcpinebluff.org.