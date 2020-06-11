Not long ago, Little Creek took on an initiative to improve the course quality. There has been significant work over the last few years, and now the program has made significant strides. As club president Tony Hughes explains, it was a process of getting more light to some of the greens and getting the Champion Bermuda to grow for the full coverage area. Initially, they purchased some sod from Texas to fix the poor areas, but now they have a donor green that is grown on-site that they can draw from. Holes 1, 2 and 4 saw significant improvement from the changes in the past. Holes 7 and 3 have now had replacement sod, as the course is rounding into shape.

This last week, they aerated the greens, a process that pulled small plugs of grass up that were then filled with high-quality sand. This allows for new growth, essentially getting all fresh grass every four years. The plugs are then placed back in the donor green and repurposed. This work is all done by club members who have studied the process and learned to maintain the course. All greens were recently treated and are now back open for play.

The wet Spring has the course in good shape and ready for golfers to enjoy the warmer weather. Little Creek is also running a membership special payable by the month and has resumed a weekend tournament schedule.