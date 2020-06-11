Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc., headquartered in Pine Bluff, recently announced the launch of its new website, which can be found online at pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com.

Executive Director Joy Blankenship explained the need for a new website.

“With so much headway being made on revitalizing and transforming the entire look of the downtown Pine Bluff physical environment, we thought it was time our online presence reflected the values and aesthetics of the community we are working so hard to improve,” Blankenship said in a June 10 news release.

The website designer was Cates and Company Creative, an advertising agency and 29-year member of the downtown Pine Bluff business community.

“Featuring a background of antique brick with sliding translucent panels, it tells PBDD’s story and illustrates how it has fulfilled its mission through a pictorial review of projects it has spearheaded,” according to the release.

The website funding was made possible by a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program through Main Street Arkansas. Additionally, PBDD chose to unveil its new logo by including it in the new website design.

Blankenship invites any entity associated with the city of Pine Bluff or urban development in any city to link to the new website. Contact her for assistance with linking or reciprocal linking.

PBDD has assisted in securing more than $100 million in investments since its founding.

“Partnering with such entities as the City of Pine Bluff, Go Forward Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, Simmons Bank, Relyance Bank and others, PBDD has worked toward revitalization efforts for the heart of the city as well as assisting with efforts in improving economic development in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County,” according to the release. “As a Main Street America Accredited program, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc. is recognized as a leading program among a network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities in the United States.”

Details: Joy Blankenship, executive director, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, pbdowntown@sbcglobal.net, pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or 870-536-8742.