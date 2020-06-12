Two months after launching their initial vodka-to-hand sanitizer efforts, Pernod-Ricard gave its new product to its home community — drive-thru style.

The Smithworks Vodka bottler, in partnership with United Way of Greater Fort Smith Area, on Thursday gave from a supply of 6,000 hand sanitizer bottles to residents who drove through the parking lot of Kay Rodgers Park. The supply was part of the 165,000 gallons of hand sanitizer manufactured since the company altered its process in March to create hand sanitizer in the wake of COVID-19.

“This is just a great way to do something nice for the community, give a handout, and maybe they can’t find the hand sanitizer because it’s not readily available,” said United Way of Greater Fort Smith Area Director Eddie Lee Herndon.

Pernod-Ricard in mid-March altered their manufacturing process to make 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for FEMA in the COVID-19 fight. They’ve since manufactured hand sanitizer for first responders relieving the Jonesboro area from a tornado in March and have supplied the New York Police Department with 6,000 gallons of sanitizer weekly, said General Manager Melissa Hanesworth.

The Thursday event was organized after Hanesworth had given hand sanitizer to first responders and healthcare workers, said Herndon.

“The public is just so appreciative. They’re saying, ‘Thank you guys, this is really going to help,’ or ‘I have elder parents at home,’” he said. “It’s a really short exchange with traffic flowing, but overall, the folks that are coming out today just seem to be very glad and happy that they’re getting the hand sanitizer.”

United Way will supply area churches and nonprofits with any hand sanitizer bottles not given out on Thursday, Herndon said.

Herndon and Hanesworth emphasized the importance of hand sanitizer as well as other measures like social distancing and wearing face coverings during the pandemic, even as public focus has shifted. Sebastian County on Thursday had 62 active coronavirus cases – part of the state’s 3,059 cases, which have spiked in recent weeks.

“Health is extremely important,” Herndon said. “We don’t want to get too relaxed in our world that we’re too excited to being in sports or with family or with other issues going on in society, because we’re still seeing a second wave and some spikes in different areas.”

“Our top priority, to me, is keeping all of (my employees) safe, so I would just remind everybody of that,” said Hanesworth.