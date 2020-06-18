Monticello School Board will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Monticello Elementary School cafeteria. Attendees will adhere to guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Participants must social distance by six feet and wear masks, according to a news release. The agenda includes the financial report and consideration of the state Education Department’s Ready for Learning and appropriate waivers, personnel and changes to the MSD’s Gifted/Talented Policies.