The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library invites children to join the online summer reading program to be held through Thursday, July 23. The program began June 18, according to a news release.

The library moved the entire program to an online platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Imagine Your Story!” is the 2020 summer reading program theme.

The purpose of the summer reading program is to encourage the youth to check out e-books from the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library and to maintain reading levels that they have achieved during the school year.

Participants can access the e-book collection through the LIBBY app, and Hoopla on Google Play or the Apple App store on a smart device. Any desktop computer browser can also access the same e-book collection at libbyapp.com/welcome or hoopla | streaming audiobooks, music, video and e-books. Patrons should contact the Main Library if they are experiencing difficulty getting logged into the applications.

Parents can register their children for the 2020 summer reading program by going to the following link: http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/

The age groups are as follow: Pre-K: Ages 0 - 4; Children: Ages 5 - 13; Teens: Ages 13 - 17; Adults: Ages 18 – 99. Points can be obtained for each book that is read. This can be accomplished by reading by minutes, days, pages, e-books, and audiobooks.

Pre - K: 1 book = 30 points (for every book read that will be 30 points); 1 page = 5 points; 1 paragraph = 1 point; 1 minute = 1 point; 1 day = 35 points; 1 audiobook = 25 points; 1 e-book = 15 points; 1 picture book = 30 points.

Children: 1 book = 30 points; 1 page = 25 points; 1 minute = 1 point; 1 day= 30 points; 1 audiobook = 25 points; 1 e-book = 40 points.

Teens: 1 book = 60 points; 1 page = 1 point; 1 minute = 1 point; 1 day = 35 points; 1 audio book = 40 points; 1 e-book = 25 points.

Adults: 1 book = 25 points; 1 page = 1 point; 1 minute = 1 point; 1 day = 20 points; 1 audiobook = 15 points; 1 e-book = 25.00.

Participants can accumulate up to 1,000 points per day. For the children, there are 9 badge levels. At the end of level 9, there will be a badge prize.

Visit http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/ to register. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library, 870-534-4802.