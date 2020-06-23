The Architectural Control Committee met June 18 in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center. The members continued discussing the need to clarify guidelines to inform their decision-making. Janet Rowe said residents that had contacted her were, she said, “afraid that the rules now were so vague as to leave users to do things that might affect property values.”

Stephanie Heffer said she wants to be able to put the applicable rules on the back of the permit type requested. To do that the committee would need to finalize and vote to adopt the rules. Also, she noted that the committee needs to be able to be consistent in its review of permit requests.

Permits approved:

• 3 Lejos Lane – Pergola, to be cedar and 12-x-12 feet square

• 4 Agua Vista Lane – Dock, with the condition that it be moved 4 feet toward center of seawall than is shown on plan to avoid crossing owner’s property line as it extends into the lake

• 4 Ribera Way – Deck covering

• 4 Sur Lane – Deck replacement and extension

• 6 Oporto Place – Landscape, install handrail along walkway using black posts and rails similar to chain link fence but without the netting

• 8 Adoracion Way – Patio, small lakeside patio and extension on patio at house, with condition that remaining area be in organic material, not rock; owner subject to fine for building small patio without permit

• 8 Mujeres Lane – Landscaping, adding flagstone seating area

• 9 Juego Way – Deck covering, with metal roof in color close to house roof, that will not be visible except from sky

• 11 Captura Circle – Patio covering, adding a gable from over portion of backyard patio

• 11 Navegar Circle – Pergola, cedar

• 15 Versalles Lane – Fencing

• 17 Rollo Lane – Under deck storage enclosed on concrete pad

• 20 Manso Way – Landscaping

• 21 Balcon Way – Rebuild home; fire destroyed previous home

• 23 Docente Lane – Landscaping with artificial grass

• 28 Manzanares Drive – Shed, 4-x-7 feet on slab at back of house, may add screening shrub

• 29 Lerida Lane – Landscaping, to install a 20-foot bridge over large creek for access to back of property replacing two long pieces of lumber. Anchoring of bridge was suggested

• 30 Fachado Drive – Landscaping of new home

• 36 Asturias Way – New home

• 43 Excelso Way – Patio covering with hip roof extending over existing patio with pergola

• 46 Elcano Drive – Patio and walkway

Permit denied:

• 33 Pinacho Way – Outbuilding, denied as submitted, as proposed structure is not in keeping with the aesthetics of neighborhood

Permit on hold to consider by email:

• 56 Durango Way – Deck, held to verify lot lines on a project already underway



The meeting was recorded, and after editing and closed-captioning, will be posted on the Village’s You Tube channel at www.youtube.com/user/HSVPOA The next meeting of the ACC will be July 2.