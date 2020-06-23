Dr. Rathbun, Northside High School Principal, Dr. Miller, Southside High School Principal, and Dr. McDonald, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) Director of Secondary Education, have been working on several options for graduations. Last week, FSPS outlined some of the difficulties with on-field graduation ceremonies.

After they considered several factors, FSPS decided that graduation ceremonies at the Convention Center would be one of the most viable options. Miller, Rathbun and McDonald will work with the Convention Center representatives to organize a memorable event for the Northside and Southside Classes of 2020 while adhering to the strict physical distancing guidelines.

Graduates will sign up for a specific hour to participate in their respective ceremony. FSPS will allow families may accompany their graduates through the graduation line.

The event will start as the graduate and family enter the Convention Center from the South Rotunda. FSPS will screen each graduate and family member upon entry before they move as a group through the convention hallways.

The graduation ceremony in the North Rotunda and graduation speakers will be broadcast to televisions spaced along the hallways.

Families may visit with one another as long as different family groups maintain physical distance.

Activities for graduates and their families will be set up along the way.

Once the graduate and family arrive in the North Rotunda, the family will be invited to observe as their graduate walks across the stage to receive their diploma from the principal, the superintendent and the school board.

A professional photographer will capture these graduation highlights, so that families do not have to do so.

This plan is approved by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for FSPS. However, the district is waiting on word of a final approval that must be submitted by the Fort Smith Convention Center. Other plans may be submitted.

Because July 6 and 7 are so soon, FSPS deemed it appropriate to postpone graduations again. Another set of make-up dates can be selected once more options are examined and documented in more detail.

The district reserved July 16-17, August 10-11, and December 17-18 with the Fort Smith Convention Center for this purpose. It is also possible that FSPS could host graduation at the Convention Center sometime in July and provide a more-traditional option at the schools in the future.

Fort Smith Public Schools will continue to advise seniors and their families as details and plans solidify.