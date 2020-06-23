June 9

Arkansas State Police received a report of a red-and-white sedan driving recklessly on Highway 5, then turning into the Village and onto Balearic Road at 1:33 p.m. The vehicle was not immediately located.

A Villager told police she received a credit card on Feb. 18 that she did not apply for. She contacted the issuing financial institution and was told the application was received Feb. 12 and a temporary card was picked up the next day. The week of Feb. 24 she received a bill showing that a total of $2,243.55 was charged for building supplies: $1,319.69 in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Feb. 13 and $887.24 in Belmont, North Carolina, on Feb. 14. She contacted the Hot Springs Police Department at that time because the company has a store there, and the case remains under investigation. She was told by the financial institution on May 9 that it had received a credit application for another building supply company in her name, and the request was denied. She said a few years ago she had been notified by Experian that she was a possible identity theft victim because of a large breach in Experian’s system. She said she locked her credit files for several years, and just recently unlocked them.

After the police dispatcher at 4:31 p.m. notified officers of rumors of an active shooter at the West Gate, police contacted the West Gate, which had not heard any shots, when check area parking lots, where 3 officers heard no shots, nor saw anyone acting suspiciously. The dispatch arose after a West Gate staffer had received a text asking about a rumor about an active shooter, and the message was relayed to the dispatcher.

An office helped free a raccoon from a DeSoto Golf Club dumpster after a 9:42 p.m. call. The coon promptly ran into woods when out of the dumpster.



June 10

Benton police asked the Village agency to check on a vehicle owner at 12:57 a.m., after a vehicle was found in Benton. A resident told police the owner had sold it to another man 2 months ago.

An Andalusia Way resident told police he had seen a small black bear in his back yard.

Someone in a white truck was reportedly soliciting work in the Delgado Way area around noon. Soliciting is a POA policy violation.

A bear broke 2 bird feeders at a Mollera Lane home after a 12:45 p.m. call. An officer contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, but was told an officer would not be sent. The resident received advice on how to keep the bear from returning.

A white truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 1:11 p.m. No make or model was listed.

A Villager asked an officer to come to Balboa Pavilion at 1:48 p.m., saying a man there “did not look like he belongs in the Village.” Upon arrival, the complainant said he found out the man does live in the Village.

Police went to Loyola Drive after a 2:20 p.m. report that a man appeared to be moaning outside. An officer found the man on a balcony and got him to come to the front door, where the officer smelled intoxicants from the man. He also appeared to be very unsteady on his feet. LifeNet evaluated him, but he refused any further treatment, and asked everyone to leave his home.

Following POA policy, East Gate staff seized a POA card after a young female presented it at 3:16 p.m., saying it was her father’s card. Only the card’s owner may present a card.

After a report of a Toyota sedan tailgating in Balboa Gate and driving to Balboa Beach at 5:20 p.m., the driver said he was meeting friends. He was told how to become a sponsored guest, and was escorted off property.

A patrolling officer found a silver Ford F-150 with a white boat trailer parked at Lake Pineda, and was unable to locate a POA decal or pay voucher.

An officer found a white Toyota Tundra with a blue Bass Cat boat trailer that had no trailer decal or day-use pass at 8:35 p.m. The driver was not immediately found.

An officer found a maroon Dodge Ram pickup with a Nitro boat trailer parked at DeSoto boat ramp at 11:03 p.m. It had a current POA owner’s decal, but had a 2015 POA boat trailer decal registered to the same owner.



June 11

A La Pool Circle dog owner received a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance after a 4:49 a.m. call.

A North Badalona Drive dog owner was told of the leash ordinance around 7:08 a.m.

A Villager received repeated calls from a man who said he wanted to come and give her a cash prize, and was trying to get banking information. In a scam attempt, a Villager was told she had won a Lexus and $500, and would need to pay $800 for delivery.

An eastbound motorist on Barcelona Road collided with a deer at 4:19 p.m. The deer ran off. Damage: $300.

A pickup truck exiting the East Gate struck a boulder and ended stuck atop it at 5:03 p.m. The driver said his steering locked. Damage: $5,000.

A Villager told police he’s received multiple phone calls in the last 2 weeks about extended vehicle warranties and about an overdue balance on a credit card that he does not own.

After a complaint of “rowdy” golfers on Balboa Golf Course around 7:55 p.m., an officer spoke to 2 groups that said they would keep the noise down. The second group had an electronic device that was making noise.

An eastbound motorist on DeSoto Boulevard collided with a deer just west of Saldana Way at around 9 p.m. The deer was in the ditch, but ran off when approached. Damage: $900.



June 12

An officer found a gold Ford pickup parked at Lake Coronado boat ramp with a trailer. The trailer and truck lacked credentials to launch a boat. The truck did have a POA owners’ decal.

An officer delivered a message from Little Rock Police Department, telling a Villager that his stolen truck had been found in Georgia.

The owner of a 2018 Infinity SUV parked at Diamante Golf Pro Shop told police someone broke a window to gain entry between 5-6:15 p.m. and took credit cards and other items. Another window was damaged. Someone attempted to use both cards at the Highway 7 Walmart, but both were declined.

After a complaint that children were using a small ATV on a trail near DeSoto Marina around 6:31 p.m., the group said they would put it up for the night.

A Lake Coronado resident thought she heard a single gunshot from the other side of the lake around 8:29 p.m.



June 13

Police went to Village Inn after man said in a 1:59 a.m. 911 call he was having a heart attack. LifeNet responded and an officer verified the cell phone had made the call, but the man refused medical treatment and would not give his name to paramedics.

A Villager reported a $40 fraudulent charge for Internet storage services.

A white Ford SUV reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 11:51 p.m. and turned onto Balearic Road.

A male caller complained about a vehicle headed toward Benton on Highway 5 at 2:26 p.m., giving a license plate number and saying the Saline County Sheriff’s Department needed to be contacted, but he hung up without giving a location or any other information. The complainant called back and said a Ford F-250 hauling a trailer passed him on DeSoto Boulevard, near Ponce de Leon Drive.

A Barcelona Lane area resident said a young man was yelling as he was running at 3:22 p.m. Police found the man, who had headphones, and said he was singing to the music.

A caller said someone was using a trotline near Calella causeway at 6:45 p.m., but an officer did not see anyone using one, and all present denied having one.

A man at a west end home, who had been causing a loud disturbance heard in the neighborhood and who had the odor of intoxicants, was cited for disorderly conduct and was taken to Garland County jail. A woman who started to yell when he was handcuffed was told to be quiet, or she would be arrested too. Later, the officer was in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Barcelona road and saw westbound gold van with a malfunctioning brake light. He stopped it outside the gate. The driver, who was the one who had been told to be quiet, was cited for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Her passenger has no license, either, and both received a courtesy ride back to the residence.



June 14

A large brown dog with a pink collar was loose on DeSoto Golf Course near the 18th hole at noon, apparently without paying green fees. The dog ran off.

A Lake DeSoto landlord said he would issue a 14-day eviction notice after a boyfriend heavily damaged his girlfriend’s property, and the landlord’s home.

The woman did not want to press charges.

Police received a complaint about a Lake Pineda resident who reported speeds on the lake.

A man was cited for violation of a protective order.



June 15

A Lake DeSoto resident said someone took his gray Hobie kayak and other items between 10 p.m. June 14 and 6 a.m. Also missing ere a neon green lifejacket, rods and reels, a tackle box with lures, an anchor and a push pole. Loss: $5,100

Early the morning of June 16, Las Lagos visitors found the kayak floating in the lake. The kayak had a POA registration sticker and the owner later recovered it. Other items were still missing at the time.

A Villager received a scam phone call saying he would be arrested if he did not call back.



June 16

Police and LifeNet assisted an Arias Way man who had fallen while walking outside.

A vehicle rear ended another in a bank drive-thru on DeSoto Boulevard at 10:31 a.m. The driver said his foot slipped off the brake. Damage: $500

A Lexus SUV backed into another vehicle at Coronado Fitness Center at 11:38 a.m. Damage: $400, $200

A silver Jeep with a U-Haul trailer was reportedly all over the road on DeSoto Boulevard, near Sierra Drive, at 2:04 p.m.

A white-and-black dog found on the front deck of a Cullerendo Way home at 2:38 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter.

An officer freed a chipmunk that was stuck in a squirrel cage on Zapato Way at 2:34 p.m.

A caller complained of a dog off leash on DeSoto Walking Trail at 3:30 p.m., but hung up without giving more information. The dog was not located.

A Villager who was on the phone with a scammer with a foreign accent, who claimed to be working for Amazon, was told she would receive a $145 refund, but a woman who came on the line claimed to be working for her bank, and then said she accidentally keyed in $1,445, and wanted her to buy $1,000 in Walmart gift cards to allegedly pay back the bank.