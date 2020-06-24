Robin Stepps, Ph.D, earned her Doctorate of Religious Counseling from the Spiritual Revelations Kingdom of God Theological Institute on June 13, according to a news release.

A minister and educator, Stepps earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home economics/family and consumer science education in 1980 and a Master of Science degree in Addictions studies in 2004 from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She completed her clinical pastoral education at Jefferson Regional Medical Center at Pine Bluff in 2012 and earned her educational leadership degree as a building principal from Harding University in 2019.

A native of England, Ark., she currently serves as an educator at England School District where she retired in 2012. She served 25 years at Little Rock Central High School and in the Pine Bluff School District, according to the release.

Stepps was elected as pastor of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Tucker in 2014 where she served for six years. She is currently a member of the Main Street Church of God in Christ at Pine Bluff.

The first African-American female to be elected in an established Missionary Baptist congregation, she was the second woman to serve as a full-time chaplain for the Arkansas Department of Correction where she served at the Varner Unit in the Death Row, Isolation, and Maximum Security Units, according to the release.

She is the wife of Michael Stepps, a deacon. They are the parents of five and grandparents of four.