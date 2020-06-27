The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Meals on Wheels program is serving hot grab-and-go meals at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. Registered participants may pick up meals at the center. between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Due to COVID-19, the center will remain closed for activities until further notice, according to a news release.

Strachota Senior Center menus include:

Monday, June 29 — BBQ rib patty, whipped potatoes peas and carrots, hamburger bun, fresh fruit cup and milk.

Tuesday, June 30 — Breaded chicken patty, macaroni and cheese, green beans, hamburger bun, cinnamon applesauce and milk.

Wednesday, July 1 — Glazed ham, Delmonico potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie, milk and margarine.

Thursday, July 2 — Independence Day Lunch — Hot dog, baked beans, potato wedges, hot dog bun, lemon swirl pudding and milk.

FRIDAY, July 3 — Closed in observance of Fourth of July.

The Area Agency office and senior center will be closed on July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will still pick up cancer and dialysis patients. The agency will re-open Monday, July 6, at normal hours.

Details: Area Agency, 870-543-6300.