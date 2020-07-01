An 18-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident at Pine Bluff at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Ethan Cole Traugott of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock, according to the report.

The crash occurred as Traugott was traveling northbound on a 2012 Yamaha on State Highway 54 near Camden Cutoff. He attempted to avoid another vehicle and laid the motorcycle down, according to the report.

The road was dry and the weather was clear, according to the report.