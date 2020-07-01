Mya Tolbert of Dollarway High School will be a member of the Big Red Stores AAA (Arkansas Activities Association) Student Advisory Council.

The agency named Tolbert to the council for 2020-2021, according to a news release.

Tolbert will be a junior at Dollarway High School this fall. The council consists of one student from each of the AAA’s nine activity districts.

The diverse council consists of students from 1A to 7A with a wide range of activities and athletic involvement. Students sent in applications that were accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a school administrator, according to the release.

Dollarway School District congratulates Tolbert for being selected to the council. Details: https://www.aractivities.org/big-red-sac.