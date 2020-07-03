Friday

Jul 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Top students from 42 academic programs at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith were given accolades for their work this fall, earning Academic Excellence Awards from the university.


Each year the Academic Excellence Awards honor students who have shown exceptional dedication in the classroom as nominated by UAFS faculty members.


Recipients of the 2019-2020 awards from the Fort Smith area, and their fields of study are:


Alma


Michael J. Dahlem II, computer graphic technology


Kallie Dean, elementary education K-6


Barling


Karman Biggs, biology


Booneville


Alyssa Michelle Adair, nursing (BSN)


Bailie Murphy, business administration.


Alexa Taylor, marketing


Riley Nicole Taylor, psychology


Colorado Springs, Colorado


Rebecca D. Greer, criminal justice


Fort Smith


Tristan Makalah Harris, rhetoric and writing


Daniella Andrea Infante, Spanish


Stephanie Jurczyk, international business


Jennie Vansana Keohacksa, electrical engineering technology


Zabdiel Montes Natividad, music education – instrumental


Golden Mulkey, English with teacher licensure 7-12


Patricia Hurtado Perez, mathematics with teacher licensure 7-12.


Chris Willhite, office management technology


Courtney Yandell, imaging sciences


Greenwood


Sheldon Vargas, finance


Taylor Daggett, graphic design


Rachel Wilbanks, history with social studies teacher licensure 7-12


Mena


Kole A. Birtcher, electrical engineering


Michael Aaron Smith, chemistry


Paris


Shirley Jones, organizational leadership


Pocola, Oklahoma


Paige Lokey, theatre


Sallisaw, Oklahoma


Van Buren


Jake D. Ball, electronics technology


Joshua Coombes, political science


Kelly R. Hardy, radiography


Brandon L. Loukota, mechanical engineering


Dalton Gage Norris, accounting


Gabriel Priddy, animation technology


West Fork


Mary Elizabeth Andrews, dental hygiene


The University of of Northern Colorado recently announced the following local students were named to the Dean’s List of Distinction and Dean’s Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours; and to be eligible for the honor roll, a student must earned a GPA of 3.50-3.74 and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours.


Dean’s List of Distinction: Jules Black of Fort Smith.


Dean’s Honor Roll: Sarah Finley of Fort Smith.


Missouri State University has announced the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.


Peyton Carver of Fort Smith; Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Mallory Koenigseder of Fort Smith; and Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith.