Top students from 42 academic programs at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith were given accolades for their work this fall, earning Academic Excellence Awards from the university.
Each year the Academic Excellence Awards honor students who have shown exceptional dedication in the classroom as nominated by UAFS faculty members.
Recipients of the 2019-2020 awards from the Fort Smith area, and their fields of study are:
Alma
Michael J. Dahlem II, computer graphic technology
Kallie Dean, elementary education K-6
Barling
Karman Biggs, biology
Booneville
Alyssa Michelle Adair, nursing (BSN)
Bailie Murphy, business administration.
Alexa Taylor, marketing
Riley Nicole Taylor, psychology
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Rebecca D. Greer, criminal justice
Fort Smith
Tristan Makalah Harris, rhetoric and writing
Daniella Andrea Infante, Spanish
Stephanie Jurczyk, international business
Jennie Vansana Keohacksa, electrical engineering technology
Zabdiel Montes Natividad, music education – instrumental
Golden Mulkey, English with teacher licensure 7-12
Patricia Hurtado Perez, mathematics with teacher licensure 7-12.
Chris Willhite, office management technology
Courtney Yandell, imaging sciences
Greenwood
Sheldon Vargas, finance
Taylor Daggett, graphic design
Rachel Wilbanks, history with social studies teacher licensure 7-12
Mena
Kole A. Birtcher, electrical engineering
Michael Aaron Smith, chemistry
Paris
Shirley Jones, organizational leadership
Pocola, Oklahoma
Paige Lokey, theatre
Sallisaw, Oklahoma
Van Buren
Jake D. Ball, electronics technology
Joshua Coombes, political science
Kelly R. Hardy, radiography
Brandon L. Loukota, mechanical engineering
Dalton Gage Norris, accounting
Gabriel Priddy, animation technology
West Fork
Mary Elizabeth Andrews, dental hygiene
The University of of Northern Colorado recently announced the following local students were named to the Dean’s List of Distinction and Dean’s Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours; and to be eligible for the honor roll, a student must earned a GPA of 3.50-3.74 and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours.
Dean’s List of Distinction: Jules Black of Fort Smith.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Sarah Finley of Fort Smith.
Missouri State University has announced the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Peyton Carver of Fort Smith; Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Mallory Koenigseder of Fort Smith; and Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith.