Due to mechanical problems with the printing press Saturday night, the Sunday Times Record deliveries for many subscribers will be late.

Some newspaper carriers will not be able to fulfill their routes because of other employment duties with another company and there are not enough deliverers to absorb the additional routes.

The Times Record apologizes for the inconvenience. A message has been placed on the phone answering service but it may be 11 a.m. or after before carriers have completed the routes that can be fulfilled.