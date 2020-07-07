Kicking off the weekend Friday, June 26, 36 players began practice rounds for Parts Warehouse Inc. Bumper to Bumper golf outing on Isabella with 36 players on the track.

Saturday’s competitive rounds on Balboa welcomed 84 golfers and Sunday’s 9-hole short game finished the weekend outing with 64 players.

“Again we’ve enjoyed our yearly outing in Hot Springs Village. The golf department never disappoints us as they do a great job and provide superior service,” said Kenny Payne, Bumper to Bumper coordinator. “Your golf department followed every social distancing guidelines to the letter. We didn’t have as big a turnout due to COVID-19, but surrounding states brought in good numbers and we had players coming in from North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio.”

Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores and Certified Service Centers are a part of the aftermarket auto parts alliance and one of the world's largest auto parts distribution networks. “We’ll see you back here in 2021,” said Payne.



